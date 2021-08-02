UN calls on Myanmar military actions to move away from democracy

UNITED NATIONS (PA) – The United Nations on Monday called the postponement of the elections by the Burmese army and the extension of the state of emergency a step in the wrong direction on international calls for the restoration of the democracy.

Six months after taking power in the elected government, Myanmar’s military leader Senior General Min Aung Hlaing proclaimed himself prime minister on Sunday and said he would rule the country during the emergency period extended until holding an election in about two years.

“This is not taking us in the right direction,” said UN spokesman Stéphane Dujarric, when asked about the army’s announcement.

“This takes us further away from what we are demanding, the Member States are demanding, namely a return to a democratic regime, the release of all … political prisoners, an end to violence and repression,” he said. declared.

A state of emergency was declared when troops moved against the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi on February 1, an action that the generals said was permitted under the 2008 constitution drafted by the army. The military takeover was greeted with large public protests that led to a deadly crackdown by security forces who regularly fire live ammunition into the crowd.

The military government officially annulled the November 2020 election results on July 27 and appointed a new electoral commission to take charge of the polls. He claimed that Suu Kyi’s landslide election victory was achieved through massive voter fraud, but offered no credible evidence.

A roadmap released by the military after the takeover called for new elections a year from now.

Hlaing said on Sunday that the state of emergency would meet its goals by August 2023 and pledged “to hold multi-party general elections without fail.”

Armed resistance to the army is growing in urban and rural areas. As of Sunday, 939 people have been killed by authorities since February 1, according to a count kept by the Independent Association for Assistance to Political Prisoners, while the number of victims is also increasing among the military and police.

The story continues

The UN spokesperson called the situation six months after the takeover “precarious” and worsening in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, with wider implications “threatening regional stability “.

“The protracted crisis has had an impact on humanitarian access to those in need, as well as on education, health and the fight against COVID-19,” said Dujarric. “This has also, of course, affected the basic rights of the people of Myanmar to speak out and to have a government that represents them.”

“For us, a unified international response remains essential,” he said.

Steps taken by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to negotiate talks between the military government and its opponents have stalled after an agreement at an April summit in Jakarta. At ASEAN summit, leaders released plan calling for end to violence, constructive dialogue, appointment of ASEAN special envoy as mediator, humanitarian aid and the visit of the mediator to Myanmar.

ASEAN foreign ministers were due to discuss Myanmar in virtual meetings this week hosted by Brunei, the current president of the 10-country bloc.

Indian Ambassador to the UN TS Tirumurti, the current President of the Security Council, told reporters on Monday that ministers are expected to discuss the selection of an ASEAN envoy. “I think we will have to give the ASEAN initiative a fair chance,” he said, adding that India hopes it will be “accelerated”.

Tirumurti said the council would certainly take stock of the situation in “maybe a week or two to see where we go.”