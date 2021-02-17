UN calls on airlines to deliver COVID-19 vaccines as a priority

UNITED NATIONS (PA) – The United Nations children’s agency on Tuesday launched an initiative to get airlines to prioritize delivery of coronavirus vaccines, medicine and other essential supplies to respond to the global pandemic.

UNICEF said more than 15 airlines have signed agreements to support priority delivery of materials related to the pandemic.

“The delivery of these vital vaccines is a monumental and complex undertaking, given the volumes to be transported, the requirements of the cold chain, the number of deliveries expected and the diversity of routes,” said Etleva Kadilli, director of the UNICEF supply division.

UNICEF said its Humanitarian Air Cargo Initiative brings together airlines covering routes to more than 100 countries, in support of the UN’s unprecedented COVAX program to purchase and deliver coronavirus vaccines to hundreds millions of the world’s poorest people.

Based on COVAX’s first initial allocation plan, UNICEF said 145 countries will receive doses to immunize about 3% of their population, on average, from the first half of 2021, “subject to all requirements are fulfilled and that the final allocation plans are fulfilled ”.

In addition to prioritizing COVID-19-related shipments, UNICEF said airlines will take action, including providing temperature control and security, as well as adding cargo capacity to routes if needed.

He identified the airlines that have signed the agreement so far as AirBridgeCargo, Air France / KLM, Astral Aviation, Brussels Airlines, Cargolux, Cathay Pacific, Emirates Skycargo, Ethiopian Airlines, Etihad Airways, IAG Cargo, Korean Air, Lufthansa Cargo, Qatar Airways, SAUDIA, Singapore Airlines and United Airlines.