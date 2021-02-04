UN calls for ‘revolution in ocean science’

A peninsula separates the Atlantic Ocean and the Caribbean Sea in the southwestern village of Scottshead, Dominica. Dominica banned single-use plastic in 2020. The United Nations Decade of Ocean Science calls for enhanced action on the conservation and sustainable use of ocean resources. Credit: Alison Kentish / IPS

UNITED NATIONS, Feb. 4 (IPS) – The 2021-2030 initiative hopes to raise funds for ocean science and focus on sustainable use of marine resources The United Nations Secretary-General has urged countries to rise to the “ challenge determinant ” of restoring the power of the ocean to support humanity and regulate the climate. António Guterres addressed the high-level “Brave New Ocean” event on February 3. The virtual gathering of world leaders, scientists, philanthropists and ocean advocates marked the start of the United Nations Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development.

The 2021-2030 celebration hopes to mobilize financial, scientific, volunteer and community support in ocean science, conservation and sustainable use of marine resources. The UN chief said this comes as the oceans face “ unprecedented ” threats from human activity.

“By 2050, there may be more plastic than fish in the sea. The world’s tropical coral reefs could be dead by the turn of the century if we don’t act now. Protecting and sustainably managing the ocean is essential for food, livelihoods and mitigation of climate disruption and related disasters, ”said Guterres.

The ocean is huge, containing 97% of the water on the earth’s surface. It is an important source of food and energy, while facilitating commerce and communication. Scientists have warned, however, that humanity’s dependence on the ocean has given way to over-exploitation and increased pollution.

The UN’s first global ocean assessment, published in 2016, cited inaction as the greatest threat to ocean protection. He said that as the world’s population continued to increase, the demand for marine resources was skyrocketing. He also warned that since many parts of the ocean were degraded, pollution had not decreased. Sewage, garbage, oil spills and industrial wastes were destroying a provider of oxygen, food and water to humanity.

The UN chief called for “a revolution in ocean science”, noting that funding in this area is essential, but “tiny”. A number of young activists from around the world have volunteered to take the message of ocean conservation and sustainable use to their peers.

“The ocean I want to see is the one where there is no pollution. Where humans live in balance with it and don’t just drain it and expect the ocean to give more than it can, ”said Catarina Lorenzo, 13-year-old ocean activist .

While the Decade of Ocean Sciences is new, for some regions a call to act quickly is not. The tourism dependent Caribbean is well aware that they have a problem with plastic waste in their waters. According to the United Nations Environment Program, “the Caribbean is the second most plastic-contaminated sea in the world.” Many governments have passed laws banning single-use plastics and now a pilot plastics recycling project is underway in Saint Lucia, with plans for replication on other islands.

The project is RePLAST-OECS. It was launched in May 2019 and is implemented by UNITE Caribbean, a Pan-Caribbean technical assistance and sustainable development partner. It includes the development of a plastic collection system and incentive program, the export of plastic, public education, management and eventual replication.

The project is community led, with a roster of volunteers. It is supported by constituency councils and youth groups such as the Caribbean Youth Environment Network. Project managers provide materials for the establishment of a waste collection point and also provide training. There is a non-monetary incentive system. Citizens register and receive a reward card. Reward points are awarded based on the weight of plastic bottles and containers dropped off at the collection point.

“We try to do it with a community approach, rather than going into a community and pushing something on them. We are trying to foster greater ownership of the collection activity and ensure sustainability after the pilot project is completed, ”project director Shanta King told IPS.

For Caribbean countries, a project like this goes to the heart of waste diversion, ensuring that plastics don’t end up in the ocean or in landfills.

“When it rains a lot, go any waterway and you will see a proliferation of plastic bottles. It’s proof of inadequate elimination, ”King said.

“The plastics have not been disposed of through the solid waste collection process, but even the waste that would go to the landfill is still not adequate as it shortens the life of the landfill. These bottles take up a significant amount of landfill space and governments must invest millions of dollars to create additional space. Our small islands just don’t have the landmass to do this.

RePLAST OECS has established 4 collection points for Saint Lucia. The plastic is collected by a recycler, compacted and sent to Honduras. So far 2 containers – around 26,000 pounds of plastic – have been shipped.

Building and maintaining a recycling plant is not a viable option for every island. The aim is to tackle the problem of skyrocketing plastic waste by each island by establishing collection points and shipping its plastic for recycling.

It predated the Decade of Ocean Sciences, but the Saint Lucia project reflects the kind of action the movement is calling for – identifying a problem plaguing the ocean and working towards a lasting solution.

United Nations officials urge nations to join this pledge to support science and launch initiatives to protect the oceans for the next ten years.