UN calls for resupply of aid and fuel in Tigray region

UN spokesman Stéphane Dujarric said 23 displacement sites in the regional capital, Mekelle, did not have access to water because pumps could not operate due to lack of fuel. The transport of humanitarian and commercial supplies to the region has also been affected.

Aid partners were also unable to provide cash assistance, he added.

Aid operations must continue

Meanwhile, commercial flights to and from Mekelle have not resumed after being cut off about two weeks ago, affecting the deployment of aid workers.

Although road access has been “largely possible” between the city and the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, for staff rotations, supplies have been blocked.

“It is essential to bring additional personnel and humanitarian and commercial supplies to Tigray, to restore electricity and telecommunications, and to ensure that money and fuel are available throughout the region for continuity. humanitarian operations. mentionned Mr. Dujarric, speaking at his daily briefing from New York.

The UN continues to monitor developments in Tigray, where eight months of fighting between Ethiopian troops and regional forces has left more than five million people in need of humanitarian assistance.

More than 400,000 have “crossed the threshold of famine”, Ramesh Rajasingham, OCHAthe acting chief told the security Council Friday, just days after the Ethiopian government declared a unilateral ceasefire.

A real “essential” ceasefire, according to the UN chief

A Secretary General António Guterres this weekend said it was essential to have a real ceasefire paving the way for a dialogue that would lead to a political solution.

“The presence of foreign troops is an aggravating factor of confrontation. At the same time, full humanitarian access, unrestricted humanitarian access must be guaranteed to the whole territory, ”he added.