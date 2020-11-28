World
UN calls for restraint after murder of Iranian nuclear scientist – Times of India
UNITED NATIONS: The The United Nations called for restraint on Saturday after rising tensions Middle East with the assassination of a senior Iranian nuclear scientist.
Iran blamed Israel for the Friday murder of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh and sworn for revenge.
“We call for restraint and the need to avoid any action that could lead to an escalation of tensions in the region,” said a UN spokesperson. “We condemn any murder or extrajudicial execution.”
