UN calls for release of British businessman held in Indian prison over £ 500million helicopter contract

British businessman Christian Michel

The United Nations must demand the release of a British businessman held without conviction in an Indian prison for two years for his role in a £ 500million helicopter contract.

Christian Michel, 59, claims to have been tortured after refusing to sign a false confession that he bribed Indian officials to secure the helicopter contract for the Anglo-Italian company AugustaWestland for which he acted as a consultant.

He has been held in the notorious Tihar prison in Delhi alongside assassins, rapists and terrorists since his extradition to India in December 2018 from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) where he worked.

Toby Cadman, a prominent human rights lawyer volunteering to free him, said there was evidence of a ‘counterpart’ deal in which Mr Michel was extradited after India handed over a Dubai princess on the run to the United Arab Emirates after her capture by the Indian Coast Guard. when they boarded his yacht.

the Princess of Dubai – Sheikha Latifa – made headlines in 2018 with a YouTube video accusing his father, the ruler of Dubai, of kidnapping his sister after she escaped her family’s domain on a trip to Britain in 2000, and then of has kept her in segregation for drug addiction ever since.

Sheikha Latifa

A damning UK family court ruling found her father, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, guilty of orchestrating the kidnappings of his two daughters – the other from the streets of Cambridge – in potential violation of international law .

Mr. Cadman, from Guernica 37 rooms who also represented Princess Latifa, said the exchange deal with the UAE, Mr. Michel’s imprisonment and treatment were “arbitrary”, “inhumane” and flouted international law.

He said Michel was caught up in a “politically motivated” case in which the ruling BJP was trying to bribe the previous Congress Party administration over the helicopter deal.

Mr. Cadman has filed a complaint with the United Nations Working Group on Arbitrary Detention and the United Nations Special Rapporteur on Torture, who are expected to rule in favor of Michel within a few weeks.

The story continues

Mr Michel also wrote to Boris Johnson from his prison cell, urging him to intervene both in his case and that of a British cellmate, Jagtar Singh Johal of Dumbarton, who has been held without conviction in India since. three years for “false”. terrorism and who also alleges acts of torture

In his letter seen by the Sunday Telegraph, Mr Michel said all he wanted was “an unconditional bond”. He said he was prepared to stand trial but would not “bear false testimony” to support the BJP party’s corruption allegations.

“If I was going to run, I would have fled Dubai,” he wrote. “My trial will last 20 years … I love India and Indians, and after 20 years the trial will collapse as usual in such cases, and most of the witnesses and defendants will die of old age.

“Prime Minister, I ask you to follow up on my requests, otherwise I will be stuck and will have no choice but to go on a hunger strike.”

The corruption allegations were heard twice by an Italian court and were dismissed as “without proof of corruption”. Mr. Michel’s extradition was initially refused by the United Arab Emirates due to “a lack of evidence and unsubstantiated allegations”.

But an identical extradition request was submitted after India handed Princess Latifa to the UAE and it was accepted. Mr. Michel was extradited to India where he claims to have been interrogated 14 hours a day for two weeks without sleep.

The Indian government has denied that “no due process was followed for the extradition” of Mr. Michel or that he was subjected to torture.