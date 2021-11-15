UN calls for new Hodeidah talks in Yemen as front lines shift

A United Nations monitoring mission urged warring parties in Yemen to hold new talks over Hodeidah as the Saudi-led coalition attacked areas south of the port city, where Houthi fighters advanced in the wake of the withdrawal of coalition forces.

The call came on Monday, a day after the air raids began. They were the first since late 2018, when the Saudi Arabian-backed government and the Houthis agreed to a UN-sponsored pact for a truce in Hodeidah and a redeployment of troops by the two sides who never backed down. materialized.

Saudi Arabia-led coalition spokesman General Turki al-Malki said the redeployment was ordered to support other fronts and in accordance with the coalition’s “future plans”.

The UN mission overseeing the Hodeidah accord, UNMHA and the Yemeni government team involved in the deal said they had not received any notice, while some Yemeni coalition units criticized the withdrawal, in particular the fighters of the coast of the Red Sea.

UNMHA said on Monday that the departure of joint Yemeni forces from the town of Hodeidah, al-Durayhimi, Bayt al Faqih and parts of al-Tahita and the subsequent takeover of the Houthi was “a change. major “in the front lines which justified discussions between the parties.

Tweets by UN_Hudaydah

The coalition had previously said it had carried out 11 air raids “outside the areas covered by the Stockholm Pact”.

Houthi fighters clashed with Yemeni coalition forces on Monday in Hays district, south of Hodeidah city, two military sources told Reuters news agency following fighting in Al Faza on Sunday. .

Thousands of displaced

The UN said the displacement of the front lines had resulted in the displacement of thousands of people.

“Some 700 families (around 4,900 people) have been displaced” to Khokha, more than 100 kilometers (60 miles) south of Hodeidah, “while 184 other families (around 1,300 people) have been displaced further south” towards the Red Sea coastal town of Mokha, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said citing Yemeni government sources.

“No displacement was reported in areas that were under the control of the de facto authorities,” he said in a statement on Sunday, referring to the Houthis.

Citing humanitarian partners on the ground, he said that a site of 300 tents for the displaced had been set up in Khokha district, while the authorities are said to be looking for another site to deal with the situation. influx.

But the UN has also said the advance of the Houthi could lead to “improved movement of civilians” between Hodeidah and Sana’a provinces, and along roads connecting Hodeidah city to other districts.

It was not clear whether Hodeidah’s withdrawal was linked to what the coalition described as a redeployment to the south, where sources said the Saudi army had left a main base in Aden, the interim seat of government. .

Yemen has been steeped in violence since the Houthis toppled the internationally recognized government in the capital, Sana’a, in late 2014. The Saudi-led coalition intervened in the conflict in March 2015, with the aim of re-establishing the government.

UN and US efforts to achieve a nationwide ceasefire have stalled as the Houthis insist that the coalition lift a blockade on their areas first, while that Riyadh wants a simultaneous deal.