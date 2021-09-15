UN calls for moratorium on use of AI that threatens human rights

GENEVA (AP) – UN human rights chief calls for a moratorium on the use of artificial intelligence technology which poses a serious risk to human rights, including systems sweeps that follow people in public spaces.

Michelle Bachelet, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, also said on Wednesday that countries should expressly ban AI applications that violate international human rights law.

Apps that should be banned include government “social rating” systems that judge people based on their behavior and some AI-based tools that classify people into groups such as ethnicity or gender.

AI-based technologies can be a positive force, but they can also “have negative, even catastrophic, effects if used without sufficient consideration of how they affect people’s human rights,” Bachelet said. in a press release.

His comments are accompanied by a new UN report that examines how countries and businesses have rushed to apply AI systems that affect people’s lives and livelihoods without putting in place appropriate safeguards to protect them. prevent discrimination and other prejudices.

She did not call for an outright ban on facial recognition technology, but said governments should halt analysis of people’s characteristics in real time until they can show the technology is precise, will not discriminate and respect certain standards of confidentiality and data protection.

Although countries are not named by name in the report, China in particular is among the countries that have deployed facial recognition technology – especially as part of surveillance in the western Xinjiang region, where many Uyghurs live. minority.

The report also expresses its distrust of tools that attempt to infer people’s emotional and mental states by analyzing their facial expressions or body movements, saying such technology is susceptible to bias, misinterpretations and lacking. scientific basis.

“The use of emotion recognition systems by public authorities, for example to identify individuals during stops or arrests by the police or to assess the veracity of statements during questioning, risks infringing the rights of the public. human rights, such as the rights to privacy, liberty and an equitable right. trial, ”the report says.

The report’s recommendations echo the thinking of many political leaders in Western democracies, who hope to harness the economic and societal potential of AI while addressing growing concerns about the reliability of tools that can track and profile individuals and make recommendations on who has access to jobs, loans and educational opportunities.

European regulators have already taken steps to curb the riskiest AI applications. Regulations proposed by European Union officials this year would ban certain uses of AI, such as real-time analysis of facial features, and tightly control others that could threaten people’s safety or rights. people.

The administration of US President Joe Biden has expressed similar concerns about such applications, although it has yet to outline a detailed approach to curtail them. A newly formed group called the Trade and Technology Council, jointly led by U.S. and European officials, has sought to collaborate on developing common rules for AI and other tech policies.

Efforts to set limits on the riskier uses have been backed by Microsoft and other US tech giants who hope to guide the rules affecting the technology they helped develop.

“If you think about the ways in which AI could be used in a discriminatory manner, or to further reinforce discriminatory tendencies, that’s pretty scary,” US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said at a virtual conference in June. “We have to make sure we don’t let this happen.

She was speaking with Margrethe Vestager, Executive Vice President of the European Commission for the Digital Age, who suggested that certain uses of AI should be banned altogether in “democracies like ours”, such as social scoring which can shut down. the privileges of someone in society, and “widespread and widespread use of remote biometric identification in the public space”.

She said that there is something fundamental to being able to say, “I live in a real society. I’m not living in the trailer for a horror movie that I don’t want to see the end of.

O’Brien reported from Providence, Rhode Island.