UN calls for moratorium on use of AI that threatens human rights – Times of India
GENEVA: UN human rights chief calls for moratorium on use of artificial intelligence technology that poses serious human rights risk, including facial recognition systems who follow people in public spaces.
Michele Bachelet, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, also said on Wednesday that countries should expressly ban AI applications that violate international human rights law.
Apps that should be banned include government “social rating” systems that judge people based on their behavior and some AI-based tools that classify people into groups such as ethnicity or gender.
AI-based technologies can be a positive force, but they can also “have negative, even catastrophic, effects if used without sufficient consideration of how they affect people’s human rights,” Bachelet said. in a press release.
His comments are accompanied by a new UN report that examines how countries and businesses have rushed to apply AI systems that affect people’s lives and livelihoods without putting in place appropriate safeguards to protect them. prevent discrimination and other prejudices.
“It’s not about not having AI” Peggy hicks, the rights office’s thematic engagement director, told reporters as she presented the report in Geneva. “It’s about recognizing that if AI is to be used in these – very critical – areas of human rights function, it has to be done the right way. And we just don’t have a framework in place to ensure that happens yet. ”
Bachelet did not call for an outright ban on facial recognition technology, but said governments should halt analysis of people’s characteristics in real time until they can show the technology is accurate, does not discriminate and respects certain standards of confidentiality and data protection.
Although the countries are not named by name in the report, China is among the countries that have deployed facial recognition technology – especially for surveillance in the western region of Xinjiang, where many minority Uyghurs live. The lead authors of the report said that naming specific countries was not part of their mandate and that it could even be counterproductive.
“In the Chinese context, as in other contexts, we are concerned about transparency and discriminatory applications that target particular communities,” Hicks said.
She cited several court cases in the United States and Australia where artificial intelligence had been wrongly applied.
The report also expresses its distrust of tools that attempt to infer people’s emotional and mental states by analyzing their facial expressions or body movements, saying such technology is susceptible to bias, misinterpretations and lacking. scientific basis.
“The use of emotion recognition systems by public authorities, for example to identify individuals during stops or arrests by the police or to assess the veracity of statements during questioning, risks infringing the rights of the public. human rights, such as the rights to privacy, liberty and an equitable right. trial, ”the report says.
The report’s recommendations echo the thinking of many political leaders in Western democracies, who hope to harness the economic and societal potential of AI while addressing growing concerns about the reliability of tools that can track and profile individuals and make recommendations on who has access to jobs, loans and educational opportunities.
European regulators have already taken steps to curb the riskiest AI applications. Regulations proposed by European Union officials this year would ban certain uses of AI, such as real-time analysis of facial features, and tightly control others that could threaten people’s safety or rights. people.
The administration of US President Joe Biden has expressed similar concerns, although it has yet to define a detailed approach to reduce them. A newly formed group called the Trade and Technology Council, jointly led by U.S. and European officials, has sought to collaborate on developing common rules for AI and other technology policies.
Efforts to curb the riskiest uses of AI have been backed by Microsoft and other US tech giants who hope to guide the rules affecting the technology. Microsoft worked with the UN rights office and provided funds to help them improve their use of technology, but funding for the report came from the rights office’s regular budget, Hicks said.
Western countries have been at the forefront of voicing concerns about the discriminatory use of AI.
“If you think about the ways in which AI could be used in a discriminatory manner, or to further reinforce discriminatory tendencies, that’s pretty scary,” the US Secretary of Commerce said. Gina Raimondo during a virtual conference in June. “We have to make sure we don’t let this happen. ”
She was speaking with Margrethe Vestager, Executive Vice President of the European Commission for the Digital Age, who suggested that certain uses of AI should be banned altogether in “democracies like ours”. She cited social scoring, which can shut down someone’s privileges in society, and “the wide and pervasive use of remote biometric identification in the public space”.
