UN calls for immediate release of Malian President Bah Ndaw

President Bah Ndaw (center) is said to be detained by Malian soldiers near the capital Bamako

The UN mission in Mali demanded the immediate release of President Bah Ndaw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane, after learning that they were being held by soldiers.

In a tweet (in French), the Minusma mission also called for “calm” in the poor nation of West Africa.

This follows reports that transitional President Ndaw and Prime Minister and Mr. Ouane were driven by soldiers to a military camp near the capital, Bamako.

This raised fears of a second coup d’état within a year in the country.

The reported detentions came just hours after a government reshuffle, which saw the replacement of two senior army officers who participated in last year’s coup.

Once again, Mali appears unstable just nine months after the military coup that saw President Ibrahim Boubakar Keïta removed from his post, reports Will Ross, BBC Africa editor.

He says many Malians hailed Mr. Keita’s departure – but there is anger at the army’s dominance in the transitional government and the slowness of promised reforms.

A previous coup in 2012 led militant Islamists to exploit instability to seize territory in northern Mali.

French troops have helped regain territory, but attacks continue.