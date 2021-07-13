UN calls for faster passage of aid convoys to Ethiopian Tigray

Unhindered aid deliveries are crucial in the northern region of Ethiopia where the World Food Program (PAM) says four million people need emergency food assistance, after more than eight months of conflict between regional and central government forces.

UNHCR calls on all parties and actors to not only comply with international legal obligations, including the protection of civilians, but also to stop using and manipulating refugees to score political points. Declaration on Eritrean refugees in Tigray👇🏻https://t.co/anFGaVylH7 – Filippo Grandi (@FilippoGrandi) July 13, 2021

In a related development, the UN Human Rights Council adopted a resolution on Tuesday condemning the violence committed by all parties to the conflict since it began on November 4, 2020.

According to PAM, the convoy of 50 trucks that arrived in the Tigrayan capital of Mekelle on Monday delivered 900 tons of food, as well as other emergency supplies.

“It was the first humanitarian convoy to reach Tigray since WFP resumed operations in the northwest on July 2,” WFP spokesperson Tomson Phiri said. “Of the 50 trucks, 29 truckloads were carrying food including wheat, split peas and vegetable oil, enough to meet the most urgent food needs of 200,000 people for a week. It’s not enough.”

Inspection program

The WFP official stressed how the delays in the arrival of the convoy had been damaging.

“What is important here is to note that these convoys undergo rigorous checks,” Phiri said. “It shouldn’t be like that. We now have to send these convoys every day to be able to meet the demand. We therefore call for a faster and smoother passage through the region as soon as possible. “

The aid convoy took four days to travel from Semera in the northeast to Mekelle, a distance of 445 kilometers. Drivers were required to stop at 10 checkpoints where “at every stop the humanitarian cargo was strictly checked,” Phiri said.

About a hundred humanitarian trucks “must circulate on a given day” and they must do so half the time if we are to reverse the catastrophic humanitarian situation in the region “, he continued, before noting that WFP needs to 176 million dollars to continue to develop. its response to Tigray to save lives and livelihoods until the end of the year.

Destruction of health care

The latest Tigray reports on Tuesday also appear to confirm that healthcare is irreparably damaged in many areas, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) mentionned.

“Most health facilities are not functioning at the moment and the first hand accounts we just received this morning tell us that medical equipment and supplies have been removed or destroyed in almost all health facilities in the region. “, said WHO spokesperson Christian Lindmeier.

Despite the difficulties of access, the United Nations agency has allocated $ 1.9 million for treatment against malaria, cholera and nutrition. “But that’s only a fraction of what’s needed; (it) will be essential for local authorities and partners to provide assistance, ”stressed Mr Lindmeier.

In June, the WHO warned that the conflict between Ethiopian government troops and those loyal to the dominant regional force, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Tigray (TPLF), had left hospitals “barely functional”, displaced people and others. the “threatening” famine.

The agency also underlined the serious danger of spreading communicable and vaccine-preventable diseases due to lack of food, clean water, safe shelters and access to health care.

Call to action for rights

In Geneva, in a call to action on the situation in Tigray in Human Rights Council, Member States expressed serious concern at reports of serious violations of international humanitarian and refugee law allegedly committed by all parties.

Those who support the resolution proposed by the European Union supported his call for the rapid and verifiable withdrawal of Eritrean troops from the region, as well as the need to be held accountable for human rights violations and abuses.

The text was adopted by 20 votes in favor, 14 against and 13 abstentions, after member states rejected the 16 amendments to the draft resolution.

The adopted resolution also contained a request for the High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, to provide an oral update to the forum at its next session in September.