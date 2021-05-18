UN calls for better access to aid for Gaza, ‘intensified mediation efforts’ to end Israeli-Palestinian violence

Rosemary DiCarlo was addressing a meeting of the United Nations Forum on the Question of Palestine, and noted that the UN has been “actively involved” in mediation so far, and said the fighting involving the extremist group Hamas and the Israeli forces, which claimed the lives of more than 200 civilians on both sides, including children, were a “tragic reminder” of the need to find a solution to end the conflict between Palestinians and Israelis, “once for all”.

“In the absence of such a process, we are – unfortunately – bound to witness more episodes of tension and despair. People on both sides deserve more than that, ”Ms. DiCarlo said.

She noted that the scenes of communal violence inside Israel itself were also “unprecedented”, saying that continued escalation would have “devastating consequences” for everyone in the region.

If the spiraling nine days of violence continues so far, “humanitarian needs are sure to increase dramatically, especially in Gaza, where the situation was already desperate,” she added.

Increased losses

More than 220 people have now died in Gaza and the West Bank since violence erupted last week with Israel, where the death toll rose to 10, UN aid workers said on Tuesday in a call for better access. to the occupied Palestinian territory and an end to hostilities.

“Until noon yesterday in the Gaza Strip the Palestinian death toll was 200 at that time. In the West Bank, the Palestinian death toll was 20, ”said Jens Laerke of the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), during a briefing in Geneva.

“There are more than 6,000 wounded in the West Bank and Gaza Strip. In Israel, the number of victims tragically too yesterday amounted to 10 dead in total and nearly 800 injured… due to Palestinian rocket attacks from densely populated civilian neighborhoods to civilian population centers in Israel.

Nearly 60,000 people have also had to leave or flee their homes in Gaza, the OCHA said the spokesperson, 47,000 people are now accommodated in schools of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNWRA).

The development comes as the World Food Program (PAM) also warned on Tuesday that the crisis had pushed an additional 160,000 people in Gaza into food insecurity.

Destroyed houses

On Monday, 132 buildings, including 621 housing and commercial units, were destroyed in Gaza, according to the Ministry of Public Works and Housing. In addition, 316 housing units were severely damaged and rendered uninhabitable, Laerke noted.

Healthcare professionals and medical institutions are also at risk, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

“In the Gaza Strip, 19 health facilities were damaged, including the destruction of the Hala Al-Shawa primary health clinic,” WHO spokesperson Dr Margaret Harris said.

“In the West Bank, 41 health workers were injured and 21 health vehicles damaged. The severe damage to roads and infrastructure makes accessing many hospitals very, very difficult. ”

Drug shortages

Dr Harris added that there was also a drastic shortage of drugs and equipment in the Gaza Strip, with less than a month’s supply, while physical distancing to prevent COVID-19[female[feminine transmission was “almost impossible” amid the ongoing destruction.

In addition, concerns continued to grow over the deteriorating situation for residents of Gaza, where electricity is only available six to eight hours a day, due to damaged power lines and grids. .

This has disrupted the provision of health care and other basic services, including water, hygiene and sanitation.

Opening of the crossing well received

In this context, OCHA welcomed the opening of the Kerem Shalom crossing point to Gaza for essential humanitarian supplies nine days after the onset of the crisis.

The transit point in southern Gaza was closed eight days ago, as well as the Erez crossing point in northern Gaza, OCHA said in a statement on Monday.

“We warmly welcome the opening by the Israeli authorities of the Kerem Shalom crossing point for essential humanitarian supplies, nine days after the onset of the crisis. It is essential that the Erez crossing point is also open to the entry and exit of critical humanitarian personnel, ”said Laerke.

“In the days to come, humanitarian access in and out of Gaza for personnel and goods must be maintained and appropriate measures must be taken to ensure the safety of movements inside Gaza,” the door added. – OCHA speech.