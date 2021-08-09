UN-Backed Climate Panel Releases Catastrophic Report Contains Slice of Positive News

Forest fires in Greece Angelos Tzortzinis / AFP / Getty Images

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) published a terrible report Monday, warning that the world was already locked into more weather-related disasters, higher sea levels and more acidic oceans, and other significant changes to the planet from greenhouse gases than humans have been sent into the atmosphere since the 1850s. United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres called the report’s findings a “red code for humanity” and said we owe it to “the whole human family” to reduce emissions quickly and drastically to avoid irreversible disaster.

But amid stern warnings of the “unprecedented” environmental changes that human actions are causing, the IPCC has said the worst-case scenario it presented in its 2013 report is actually less likely eight years later.

The 234 climatologists who compiled the sixth report of the IPCC presented five scenarios, based on the actions taken by countries to combat climate change. In every scenario, the world fails to meet the most ambitious goal of the 2015 Paris climate agreement: to keep global temperature rise below 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. The world is now expected to surpass this mark in the 2030s.

Ideally – humanity is replacing fossil fuels with renewable energy by 2050 and changing the way they eat, live and travel – the temperature would drop slightly after reaching 1.5 degrees in the next decade. In the worst-case scenario, in which the world takes no action, global temperatures would be around 3.3 degrees Celsius above 19th century levels by the end of the century. The last five IPCC reports assumed the world was on the hottest track of “business as usual,” but now climate scientists see us somewhere between either a huge slowdown in emissions or a slight reduction, according to the co-author. study Claudia Tebaldi, scientist at the US National Laboratory for the Pacific Northwest.

“We are much less likely to be lucky and end up with less warming than we thought,” says Zeke Hausfather at the Breakthrough Institute and co-author of the report. “At the same time, the chances of ending up somewhere much worse than we expected if we cut our emissions are significantly lower.”

“Things will change for the worse. But they can change less for the worse than they would have, if we are able to limit our footprint now,” Tebaldi said. “Every little bit counts.”

