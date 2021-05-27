UN authorizes observers for Iraqi October elections

UNITED NATIONS (PA) – The UN Security Council on Thursday unanimously approved an Iraqi request for a UN team to monitor the parliamentary elections in October.

A resolution adopted by the Council authorized the United Nations political mission in Iraq and the United Nations Special Representative, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, to “provide a strengthened, strong and visible United Nations team, with additional personnel, before the upcoming elections in Iraq, to ​​monitor election day in Iraq with as wide a geographic coverage as possible.

Earlier this month, Hennis-Plasschaert told the council that the Iraqi people demanded these elections in mass protests in which some have paid with their lives, and “now is not the time to let them down. “. She urged the Iraqis to maintain the integrity of the elections, saying the world will ensure that the vote is free and transparent and free from pressure or political interference.

Tens of thousands of anti-government protesters took to the streets last year to demand political change and an end to widespread corruption and poor services in the country. More than 500 people were killed in the protests as security forces used live ammunition and tear gas to disperse crowds.

Last July, Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi announced the holding of early elections to respond to their demands. But the Iraqi cabinet voted in January to postpone the poll for four months, until October, after the electoral commission called for the postponement for technical reasons.

The elections, scheduled for October 10, will decide the 328 members of the Council of Representatives, who in turn elect the president and prime minister.

In response to the letter from the Iraqi Foreign Minister on February 11 asking the UN to send observers ahead of the elections, the Security Council not only gave the green light to UN observers, but also allowed the United Nations mission in Iraq to provide logistical and security support to regional observers invited by the Iraqi government.

The council also authorized the mission and the UN envoy to “launch a UN strategic messaging campaign to educate, inform and keep Iraqi voters informed of election preparations and UN activities in support for elections before and on polling day ”.

The resolution, which extended the mandate of the mission in Iraq until May 27, 2022, called on Hennis-Plasschaert to provide advice, support and assistance to the government and the Independent High Electoral Commission on planning and l ‘truly free and fair’ execution led by Iraqis, Iraqis – elections held. “

US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the council on May 11 that the al-Kadhimi administration had worked “to deliver on its promise of credible early elections and to maximize turnout at a critical time in the world. history of Iraq ”.

She called the election a “top priority” for the United States and the UN and said the Biden administration wanted “a UN team large enough to deter fraud, increase turnout and restore confidence in Iraqi democracy “.

The resolution does not specify how many UN election observers will be sent to Iraq, and Thomas-Greenfield did not give any figures either.

The US Ambassador said a strong monitoring team is needed because “violence by armed actors against citizens, security forces and journalists threatens to undermine the elections.” She cited reports that militias harass activists, protesters and people who criticize armed groups operating outside state control.