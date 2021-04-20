UN and partners welcome progress in Libya

Members of the Libya Quartet – which brings together the UN, the League of Arab States, the African Union and the European Union – gathered virtually on Tuesday to take stock of the situation in the country.

After years of senseless violence and suffering, there is a window of opportunity in Libya. We support the Libyan people and are committed to working with them to help build a better future. – António Guterres (@antonioguterres) April 20, 2021

‘A window of opportunity’

“After years of senseless violence and suffering, there is a window of opportunity in Libya”, UN Secretary General António Guterres wrote on Twitter after the meeting. “We support the Libyan people and we are committed to working with them to help build a better future.”

The UN supports peace efforts in Libya, which sank into chaos and conflict following the overthrow of President Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, which resulted in the country’s division between the internationally recognized government of national accord ( GNA) and the rival Libyan National Army LNA).

The UN-facilitated mediation led to a landmark ceasefire agreement, signed last October by military representatives on both sides, known as the 5 + 5 Joint Military Commission (JMC), paving the way political dialogue and a roadmap that includes elections in December.

A new interim unity government was sworn in last month.

Support the democratic transition

The Quartet met a few days after the UN security Council adopted a resolution approving the Secretary-General’s proposal to support the ceasefire implementation monitoring mechanism. It calls on teams from the UN mission in the country, UNSMIL, to work with JMC monitors.

At the end of their meeting, the Quartet members published attached press release who said he applauded the important results of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF), the adoption of the roadmap for the preparatory phase of a comprehensive solution and the smooth transfer of power to the new interim authority.

The Quartet also expressed its full support for efforts to implement the LPDF roadmap and complete Libya’s democratic transition. They encouraged the unity government and other institutions to honor their pledge to appoint women to at least 30% of leadership positions and to promote rights-based reconciliation across the country.

Elections must be transparent

Partners also welcomed the new leadership’s commitment to hold the December 24 elections and discussed how they could support the process, including through the possible deployment of observer missions.

“They stressed the importance of conducting these elections in a favorable political and security environment so that they take place in an inclusive, transparent and credible manner and where all Libyans commit to respecting their results and their integrity.”

Withdraw all foreign forces

The statement called for redoubled efforts to fully implement the ceasefire agreement, and underscored the importance for the JMC to continue to develop plans “for a strong ceasefire monitoring mechanism.” , credible and effective ”.

“The Quartet condemned the continued violations of the United Nations arms embargo and stressed that any external military intervention in Libya is unacceptable,” he said.

In this regard, they called for full respect for the arms embargo and for the immediate and unconditional withdrawal of all foreign and mercenary forces from all of Libyan territory in accordance with the resolutions of the UN Security Council and of a way that fully restores Libya’s sovereignty. and preserves its national unity, independence and territorial integrity. “