UN and Ethiopian human rights agency to conduct joint investigation into Tigray

The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission and the UN say the investigation of all parties is part of the “much needed accountability process”.

The United Nations and an Ethiopian rights agency have said they have agreed to conduct a joint investigation into abuses in the besieged Tigray region, where fighting continues as government troops hunt down fugitive leaders in the region.

An investigation of all parties to the conflict is “part of the necessary accountability process” for the victims, the government-established Ethiopian Commission on Human Rights and the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights said on Thursday. man in a statement.

“With multiple actors involved in the conflict and the severity of the violations reported, an objective and independent investigation is urgently required,” the statement said, adding that the deployment of investigators will begin as soon as possible for an initial period of three months.

The announcement came a day after humanitarian group Médecins Sans Frontières (Médecins Sans Frontières, or MSF) reported on Tuesday that its staff had seen Ethiopian government troops. kill at least four civilians in Tigray.

Three MSF staff said they witnessed the extrajudicial killings as they walked past two public minibuses stopped by soldiers on the road from Mekelle, the regional capital, to the town of Adigrat.

“The soldiers then forced the passengers out of the minibuses. The men were separated from the women, who were allowed to leave. Shortly after, the men were shot, ”according to MSF, which said in a statement Wednesday evening that“ the horrific event further underscores the need to protect civilians during this ongoing conflict ”.

The killings came after an apparent ambush of a military convoy by an armed group. According to MSF, Ethiopian military vehicles were on fire at the scene of the executions.

“Responsibility is the key”

Billene Seyoum Woldeyes, a spokesperson for the Ethiopian prime minister’s office, told Al Jazeera in a statement: “The allegations will be examined for veracity. The Prime Minister [Abiy Ahmed] made it clear in this parliamentary session on Tuesday that accountability was essential.

Abiy told lawmakers earlier this week atrocities have been reported in Tigray, its first public recognition of possible war crimes in the northern region of the country.

Abiy also admitted, after repeated denials by authorities, that troops from neighboring Eritrea went to Tigray, where their presence inflicted “damage” on residents of the region.

Concern continues to grow over the humanitarian situation in the region, home to six million of Ethiopia’s more than 110 million people. Authorities did not report a death toll during the war.

‘Ethnic cleansing’

The Tigray conflict began in November when Abiy sent government troops to the area after an attack on federal military installations.

The United States has called certain abuses in Tigray “ethnic cleansing”, charges dismissed as unfounded by the Ethiopian authorities.

The United States has also urged Eritrean troops, who are fighting alongside Ethiopian government forces, to withdraw from Tigray.

The Prime Minister of Ethiopia, who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2019 for his efforts to make peace with Eritrea, has been under pressure to end the conflict in Tigray, as well as to open an international investigation into the crimes suspected war, ideally led by the UN.

It is still unclear whether the joint investigation announced Thursday will respond to demands from opposition groups.

Aid officials, meanwhile, have warned that increasing numbers of people could starve to death in Tigray.

Fighting erupted on the brink of harvest in the predominantly agricultural region, causing countless people to flee their homes. Witnesses described widespread looting by Eritrean soldiers as well as the burning of crops.