UN agrees to deploy ceasefire observers in Libya

UNITED NATIONS (PA) – The UN Security Council has authorized international observers to monitor a nearly six-month ceasefire deal in Libya as the country heads to December elections after a decade of fighting and upheaval.

In a vote announced on Friday, the Council unanimously approved Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ recent proposal for up to 60 observers to join an existing political mission in Libya.

The observers would arrive in a “gradual deployment … once conditions permit”, according to the resolution drafted by the British Council. The measure also urges all foreign forces and mercenaries to leave the country, as was supposed to happen months ago.

“We now expect all members of the UN to act in this direction, helping Libya regain its sovereignty and work for lasting peace and stability,” said the British Minister for the Middle East and from North Africa, James Cleverly, in a statement from London.

He said the resolution sends “a clear signal of support” to Libya transitional government, which took power last month and is expected to lead the country to elections, scheduled for December 24.

The UN mission in Libya did not immediately comment on the resolution. The country could not vote on them because it is not a member of the Council of 15 Nations. The vote took place by e-mail, due to the coronavirus pandemic; the results were announced in a short virtual meeting.

Libya has been ravaged by chaos since a NATO-backed uprising toppled longtime dictator Muammar Gaddafi in 2011 and divided the oil-rich North African country between a UN-backed government in the capital, Tripoli, and rival authorities based in the east of the country.

Each camp was supported by armed groups and foreign governments. The un estimated in December there were at least 20,000 foreign fighters and mercenaries in Libya, including Syrians, Russians, Sudanese and Chadians.

In April 2019, east-based commander Khalifa Hifter and his forces, backed by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, launched an offensive in an attempt to capture Tripoli. Its 14-month campaign collapsed after Turkey stepped up military support for the UN-backed government with hundreds of soldiers and thousands of Syrian mercenaries.

the ceasefire agreement, concluded in October, called on the foreign fighters to leave within three months.

The ceasefire agreement significantly reduced the number of civilian casualties, but the UN continued to document killings, enforced disappearances, sexual violence, arbitrary arrests, hate crimes and attacks on human beings. activists and human rights defenders in Libya, UN Special Envoy Jan Kubis told the board last month.

The Security Council resolution also demands that all countries fully comply with the UN arms embargo imposed on Libya for ten years. A recently released UN report said the embargo was “totally ineffective”.

Associated Press writer Edith M. Lederer contributed.