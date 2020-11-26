UN agency for Palestinians runs out of money for the first time

UNRWA received the lowest level of contributions since 2012, at a time when the pandemic exacerbates the needs of refugees.

The United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees said that for the first time in its history it was strapped for cash until the end of the year.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) relies on funds from United Nations member states and the European Union, but said it was underfunded chronically for years.

Philip Lazzarini, UNRWA’s commissioner general, told a news conference in Gaza on Thursday that the agency was on “the edge of a cliff”.

“But I still believe that we can avoid falling. We can avoid falling if the solidarity of the international community is expressed now, ”he added.

The agency said earlier this month it had to raise $ 70 million by the end of November, otherwise it would not be able to pay the full salaries of thousands of people. employees until the end of the year.

UNRWA had informed all of its 28,000 employees that it would be forced to defer their salaries for the remainder of the year.

UNRWA also warns that the health system in Gaza is on the verge of collapse due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Palestinian boy and UNRWA workers take part in protest against planned pay cuts [Mohammed Salem/Reuters]

The agency said most of the affected workers are refugees themselves and the cuts will affect workers in Middle Eastern countries.

UNRWA was created to help the 700,000 Palestinians who fled or were forced to leave their homes during the war that surrounded the Israeli settlement in 1948.

It provides education, health care, food and other assistance to some 5.5 million refugees and their descendants in the occupied West Bank and the besieged Gaza Strip, as well as in Jordan, Syria and Lebanon.

The agency’s finances have also been ravaged by a decision by President Donald Trump’s administration to cut hundreds of millions of dollars in aid, as well as a crisis of confidence after its previous commissioner general was accused to abuse his authority.