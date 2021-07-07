UN agency begins distributing food rations in Venezuela

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) – Families of Venezuelan schoolchildren living in poverty started receiving food rations from a United Nations agency this week.

Parents or guardians of children under 6 in Falcon State in northwestern Venezuela received a monthly ration for each child of 13.2 pounds (6 kilograms) of rice, 8.8 pounds (4 kilograms) of lentils, one pound (450 grams) of iodized salt and 33.8 ounces (1 liter) of vegetable oil.

The packages distributed by the World Food Program are part of an agreement with the Venezuelan government to feed about 185,000 children this year.

The agency will provide school meals, invest in school canteens and train staff in food safety standards as part of the agreement signed in April with President Nicolas Maduro. It initially provides food rations as schools are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are reaching these vulnerable children at a critical point in their lives when their brains and bodies need nutritious food to develop to their full potential,” Susana Rico, agency representative in Venezuela, said on Wednesday in a statement, one day after the first meal. distribution in a school in the town of Coro.

The agency aims to deliver 42,000 packages in the first month.

The organization plans to gradually expand the programs to reach 1.5 million children by the end of the 2022-2023 school year.