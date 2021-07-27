UN-African Union Mission in Darfur undergoing final closure

Atul Khare, Under-Secretary-General for Operational Support, briefed the ambassadors on the progress made towards the closure and final liquidation of the mission, following the end of his term last December after 13 years of protecting civilians uprooted by the conflict.

The transfer is part of the process of withdrawing from UNAMID with the aim of building the capacities of the designated parties who will continue to serve the host community after the complete departure of UNAMID from the #Darfur – UNAMID (@unamidnews) June 22, 2021

Nearly 6,000 soldiers and police were repatriated from the Sudanese province before the withdrawal deadline of June 30, and nearly 1,200 civilians were separated from the mission.

Accelerated deadlines reached

The United Nations General Assembly recently approved nearly $ 80 million to support the final closure by June 30, 2022.

Mr. Khare was in Sudan earlier this month, where he met with senior officials as part of efforts to ensure progress stays on track.

“All leaders expressed satisfaction with meeting the accelerated deadlines and discussed ways to resolve outstanding issues related to the liquidation and the broader implications of the transition,” he added. he reported.

Only a guard unit of 360 men remains at MINUAD to protect exit personnel and remaining UN assets, although the primary responsibility for security rests with the Sudanese government.

The remaining UN assets in Darfur are being divested in two phases, the first of which is already underway.

“Huge” inventory list

The mission has so far handed over some $ 41 million in facilities and equipment to local authorities, but 10 of the 14 sites have reportedly suffered “varying degrees of destruction and theft”, which Khare called major loss for local communities.

“I note that although the authorities are committed to investigating these incidents, various Sudanese interlocutors nevertheless suggested that these events were the result of underlying tensions between groups at the local level, as well as concerns, real or perceived, about a equitable access to the facilities and equipment that were handed over, ”he said.

Mr. Khare highlighted the potential of properties such as the UNAMID logistics base in El Fasher. Its many assets include more than 1,000 independent housing units, a hospital, an electricity production and distribution network, a fuel storage depot, and water storage and purification equipment.

Hundreds of vehicles and other movable property are also stored there.

Pure water for a million

UNAMID also currently holds enough sodium hypochlorite salt to purify about seven billion liters of water, which is enough to meet the drinking and cooking needs of one million people for a year.

“It is essential that the Sudanese government do everything possible to ensure that this huge pool of facilities and equipment is applied in a sustainable manner to national imperatives for civilian use,” he added. he said.

Although some $ 8 million in equipment has been transferred to other UN field operations or to a peacekeeping reserve in Italy, Khare stressed that most of it will be returned to the Sudanese authorities. for civil purposes.

“To this end, during my recent visit to Sudan, I implored all government interlocutors to focus on the immediate development of a single, holistic donation plan, with input and agreement from government interlocutors. at national and local levels, ”he said.

Transfer challenges

The UN intends to gradually hand over the El Fasher site to the authorities, starting in November, a process that would lead to the gradual reduction of the guard unit.

“In order for all of this to happen in an orderly and swift manner, I must raise the issue of the armed movements which have stationed forces around the El Fasher complex since the beginning of June,” Khare told the Council.

“After an initial period of confusion among these groups which led to the disruption of UNAMID movements and, in some cases, harassment of United Nations staff and vendors, movements have mostly proceeded as needed in the United Nations. over the past few weeks. ”

However, he said coordination and leadership among these groups is essential for the liquidation process to go smoothly “for the long-term sustainable benefit of Sudan and its people”.