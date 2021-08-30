UN adopts resolution on Afghanistan, but no “safe zone”

The resolution demands that the Taliban honor their pledge to let people leave Afghanistan freely.

The UN Security Council passed a resolution demanding the Taliban honor their pledge to let people leave Afghanistan freely, but the measure did not include a “safe zone” mentioned by French President Emmanuel Macron.

The resolution – drafted by the US, UK and France – passed on Monday with 13 votes in favor and no objections. China and Russia abstained.

The resolution says the council expects the Taliban to allow a “safe, secure and orderly departure from Afghanistan for Afghans and all foreign nationals.”

“The Security Council expects the Taliban to honor their commitment to facilitate the safe passage of Afghans and foreign nationals who wish to leave Afghanistan now and in the future,” said Linda Thomas-Greenfield, US Ambassador to the UN, in a statement. conference shortly after the resolution was adopted.

The resolution refers to an Aug. 27 Taliban statement in which the group said Afghans could travel abroad and leave Afghanistan at any time, including through any border, air and land crossing.

The Security Council “expects the Taliban to honor these commitments and all others,” the resolution said.

Macron had hoped for more concrete proposals in comments published in the weekly Journal du Dimanche during the weekend.

He said Paris and London would present a draft resolution that “aims to define, under UN control, a” safe zone “in Kabul, which will allow humanitarian operations to continue,” Macron said.

“I have high hopes it will be a success. I don’t see who could be against securing humanitarian projects, ”he said.

But the UN resolution on the table is much less ambitious. It is not clear whether another resolution proposing a “safe zone” will be released later.

Experts said the text had been watered down to ensure China and Russia wouldn’t use their veto to block it, including softening some Taliban-related language.

“It’s a pretty thin text,” said Richard Gowan, UN expert at the International Crisis Group.

“Macron was guilty of exaggerating the idea of ​​a safe zone at Kabul airport this weekend, or at least of not communicating very clearly,” Gowan told the agency AFP press release.

“The resolution sends at least a political signal to the Taliban on the need to keep the airport open and to help the UN deliver aid,” he added.

The text calls on the Taliban to allow “full, safe and unhindered access” to the UN and other agencies to provide humanitarian aid.

It also “reaffirms the importance” of respect for human rights, including of children, women and minorities, and encourages all parties to seek an inclusive and negotiated political settlement with “full, equal and meaningful representation of women” .

The text also calls for Afghanistan “not to be used to threaten or attack a country or to harbor or train terrorists, or to plan or finance terrorist acts”.

The resolution comes as international efforts to airlift foreign nationals and vulnerable Afghans out of the country end after the Taliban return to power on August 15, with the United States withdrawing from the country after 20 years.

France ended its evacuation efforts on Friday and the UK followed suit on Saturday.

US troops are scrambling in dangerous and chaotic conditions to complete a massive Kabul airport evacuation operation before Tuesday’s deadline.