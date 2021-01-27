UN: 250,000 people affected by Cyclone Eloise in Mozambique

UNITED NATIONS (PA) – Cyclone Eloise affected 250,000 people in and around the port city of Beira in Mozambique and damaged or destroyed 76 health centers and 400 classrooms, a senior UN official said on Tuesday .

“We are also seeing widespread flooding which is still there,” Myrta Kaulard, the United Nations resident coordinator in the African country, told UN correspondents in a virtual briefing from the capital Maputo. “And what we can see is that a lot of people are trying to get out of the flooded areas.”

She said that “almost two years ago Cyclone Idai devastated exactly the same areas that are now affected.” Hundreds of people have been killed by Idai, one of the southern hemisphere’s worst cyclones that inundated much of Beira, collapsing homes or washing away many.

In December, Cyclone Chalane hit the same area, Kaulard said. Then there was some flooding about a week or 10 days ago, and on Saturday Cyclone Eloise passed.

She said the number of people affected rose from 170,000 on Monday to 250,000 on Tuesday, including 18,000 internally displaced.

What is needed now, Kaulard said, are tents, emergency shelter, blankets, clean water, hygiene products, sanitation facilities, face masks and food.

“We also need to rebuild the schools as quickly as possible,” she said, explaining that the school year starts in March and many students missed 2019 and 2020 and were eagerly awaiting the resumption of classes. She said health centers also need to be repaired quickly.

Kaulard said assessments are still ongoing, including the extent of the flood damage to crops, which are due to be harvested in April. If the water remains, she said, it could have “a very devastating impact on the harvest.

“Basically, this is a really bad wake-up call for the amount of exposure of Mozambique to the climate, and this annual rendezvous with the hurricane season is too frequent for the recovery to progress,” Kaulard said.

This is only the start of the hurricane season, which will continue until April, she said, “and the waters of the Mozambican canals are very warm” and the coast is 2,700 km long.

Kaulard lamented that people made strides in their crops and rebuilding their homes when the latest floods hit.

“These are very poor people who have become even poorer because of the damage,” she said.