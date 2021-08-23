UN: 17 dead after capsizing of migrant boat off Libya

CAIRO (AP) – A boat full of dozens of migrants capsized off Libya and at least 17 people have been presumed dead, a UN migration official said on Monday. It is the latest disaster in the Mediterranean Sea involving migrants seeking a better life in Europe.

The accident happened on Sunday evening off the western town of Zuwara, said Safa Msehli, spokesperson for the International Organization for Migration.

She said about 70 migrants were on the inflatable boat and the Libyan coast guard managed to rescue 51 Egyptians. A body was found and at least 16 other migrants were reported missing and believed to have drowned, Msehli said.

The capsizing was the latest maritime disaster off the Libyan coast involving migrants bound for Europe. About 80 migrants were presumed dead in two separate shipwrecks off Libya last month.

There has been an increase in crossings and attempted crossings from Libya in recent months. Amnesty International said that in the first six months of this year more than 7,000 people intercepted at sea were forcibly returned to detention camps in Libya.

The deadliest sinking to date this year took place on April 22 off the coast of Libya, when 130 people drowned despite the ship sending several distress calls.

Libya has in recent years become the dominant transit point for migrants fleeing war and poverty in Africa and the Middle East. The oil-rich country plunged into chaos following a NATO-backed uprising that overthrew and killed longtime autocrat Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

Rights groups and officials of United Nations agencies that work with migrants and refugees have for years cited testimonies from survivors of systematic abuses in detention camps in Libya. These include allegations of forced labor, beatings, rape and torture. The abuses often accompany efforts to extort money from families before migrants are allowed to leave Libya on the traffickers’ boats.