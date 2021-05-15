UN: 10,000 Palestinians flee their homes in Gaza as Israel-Hamas fighting escalates

The daily beast

Illustration photo by The Daily Beast / Photos via GettyTexas Lawmakers sent Gov. Greg Abbott a bill that would allow anyone in the state to sue for an abortion performed in the past six weeks – essentially turning vigilantes into the right to life as justice of the courthouse. a twist of the increasingly popular “heartbeat” laws that prohibit abortions after the date a heartbeat can be detected – typically around six weeks gestation. (Experts say most embryos have no heart at this stage, and the technology is likely to cause the electrical signal to flicker.) Nine states have passed these six-week bans since 2013; all have been challenged in court and have not yet entered into force. What sets the Texas bill apart – and what some lawmakers hope will make it more effective – is the ability of individuals to sue to enforce it. Under the law, anyone who believes an abortion has taken place after a fetal heartbeat can be detected can take legal action – for suggested minimum damages of $ 10,000. And they can sue any number of people: the abortion provider, an abortion fund that helped pay, even a friend or family member who brought the woman to the clinic. “It’s unprecedented, there’s no question,” Amy Hagstrom-Miller, CEO of Texas-based abortion clinic, Whole Woman’s Health, told The Daily Beast. “The idea that anyone should be able to vet a highly trained doctor and his staff – that any Joe on the street can make that claim – is simply shocking.” Over 200 doctors and nearly 400 lawyers sent letters to the legislature months, begging them not to pass the bill, claiming it was at odds with the state’s constitution and would have a “chilling effect” on a wide range of professionals religious leaders held their own press conference at the State Capitol in protest. walked through State House last week, with every Republican representative and one Democrat voting for it (nearly all Republicans in the Senate are either an author or a sponsor of the bill.) In a press release last week, Texas Right to Life said the bill “would further strengthen the ultimate goal of ending all abortions. elective ents ”. This is the courthouse, ”the group said. Rebecca Parma, a legislative assistant for Texas Right to Life, told The Daily Beast that the bill was largely a deterrent and that prosecution would only be taken if someone broke the law. But Hagstrom-Miller is confident that abortion opponents would seize the opportunity to take matters into their own hands. In many ways, she says, they already have. In 2011, after Hagstrom-Miller made an appearance on The Rachel Maddow Show, a prominent anti-abortion group began sending agents out. infiltrating his clinics and filing complaints with any regulatory agencies they could find. . At one point, Hagstrom-Miller even had to consent to nurses going through the clinic’s garbage. During the pandemic, she said, anti-abortion protesters flooded clinics with complaints about PPE misuse and social distancing. The result, she said, is that abortion providers in Texas are “constantly at the end of their rope.” She said of the bill. “I have experienced this kind of use of the regulatory system and now they are going to have carte blanche to use the legal system.” Heartbeat abortion bills were once a fringe idea. Could they overthrow Roe v. Wade? Although the bill does not allow lawsuits against the abortion recipient – instead focusing on those who “help and encourage” the procedure – advocates say it could still have a devastating effect on patients. Dyana Limon-Mercado, Executive Director of Planned Parenthood Texas Votes, told The Daily Beast about an abortion she suffered years ago while in an abusive relationship. She found out she was pregnant while trying to leave her partner, she says, and went to her parents for help. Her partner wanted her to continue the pregnancy – in order to ensure additional control over her, she claims – and he continued to harass Limon-Mercado and her mother for months after she left. on us, he absolutely would have done it, ”she told The Daily Beast. “These are not theoretical situations.” In fact, some men have tried to sue for abortions performed on their ex-partners in the past. Last year, a man from Alabama attempted to sue the clinic where he believed his teenage girlfriend had legally obtained abortion pills. A probate judge allowed the man, Ryan Magers, to sue on behalf of the estate of the aborted fetus, but a circuit court judge dismissed the case, noting that Magers had not alleged any conduct illegal from his ex-girlfriend or from the clinic. . (The United States Supreme Court has previously struck down laws requiring women to obtain their partner’s permission to abort.) “He might deeply, emotionally, fervently wish his girlfriend had accepted his requests not to have an abortion. abort, but she didn’t, ”Lucinda Finley, a professor at the University of the Buffalo School of Law, told the Daily Beast at the time. “And US constitutional law says it’s his decision, not his.” Experts say Texas law might be more difficult to challenge in court than others. Usually, opponents of abortion restrictions sue the state to block them and ultimately overturn them. (The U.S. Supreme Court overturned an earlier restriction on abortion in Texas in 2016 after lawyers sued the state’s health commissioner.) But in this case, they’re private citizens, and not the state, responsible for enforcing the law, which could make the challenge more difficult. Mary Ziegler, abortion rights historian and professor at Florida State University College of Law, said the bill was a continuation of a 1990s strategy to “sue abortion providers.” . Over the past decade, she said, the enemies of abortion have moved away from this strategy to pass extreme abortion laws that could pose a constitutional challenge to Roe v Wade. But so far none of these laws have succeeded in reversing the landmark 1973 ruling making abortion legal across the country – and that legal struggle has become costly. [were] you are asked about “Ok, who’s going to pay for this?” The bill before the Texas legislature, she suggested, is a way for Republican lawmakers to “take their cake and eat it too.” the fees and expenses that we’ve seen other states have to pay when they lose lawsuits on this, ”Ziegler said. “Texas is trying to find a way to basically outsource its six week ban.” Despite the challenges, Limon-Mercado said Planned Parenthood and the ACLU are working together on legal strategies if the bill is to be enacted. providing care in Texas for over 80 years, ”she said. “We have a base of a million supporters and growing all over the state.” “All these attacks are unfortunate, they put access to abortion even more out of reach, they have a real impact on people’s lives,” she added. “But at the end of the day, every time the opposition attacks the right of access, our movement grows stronger.” Send it to The Daily Beast here Get our best stories delivered to your inbox every day. 