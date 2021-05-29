World
UK’s Rishi Sunak says G7 tax deal will be struck, but tech must pay its fair share – Times of India
LONDON: British Minister of Finance Rishi Sunak said there was an agreement to be made with the United States on tax but big tech companies would have to pay their fair share in return for British support for Washington’s corporate tax proposals.
The United States has proposed a minimum overall corporate tax rate of 15%, well below G7 levels, but higher than some countries like Ireland. But Britain remains concerned that plans do not go far enough in taxing tech giants such as Amazon, Google and Facebook.
“We need them to understand why fair taxation of tech companies is important to us. There is a deal to be made, so I urge the United States – and all of the G7 – to come to the table next week. and to do so, “Sunak told the Mail on Sunday newspaper ahead of a meeting of G7 finance ministers on June 4 and 5.
“The negotiations are going well … But it has to be the right deal for Britain and that is what this week’s negotiations will be about.”
Sunak said companies like Facebook themselves also want a resolution to the issue that will give them certainty and stability.
He also said he wanted to “level the playing field for Britain’s main streets” with Britain considering a separate online sales tax.
“Fundamentally, the global tax system doesn’t work… Large multinational companies, especially digital companies, are capable, by the nature of their business, of not paying the right tax in the right places. fair, ”he said.
“This is what we are fighting to resolve this issue in these negotiations. If everyone works hard over the next few days and weeks, I have no doubts that we can find a good seat.”
