UK’s Prince Philip spends seventh night in hospital – Times of India
LONDON: Prince Philippe, Queen Elizabeth’s husband, 99, spent a seventh night in hospital after being admitted as a precaution.
Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, entered LondonPrivate Hospital King Edward VII Private Hospital Tuesday evening after being asked by his doctor for admission after feeling unwell.
Buckingham Palace said he had to stay in hospital for a few days for observation and his wife, 94, remained at Windsor Castle, her home in West London where the couple were during the lockdown of Covid.
The two royals have received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine and the Duke’s disease is unrelated to COVID. A royal source said he was expected to stay in hospital this week and Philip was in high spirits.
Prince William, son of heir Prince charles, said on Monday that his grandfather was “OK, they’re keeping an eye on him.”
Philip’s illness comes at a delicate time for the Queen and the Monarchy after it was announced last week that William’s younger brother Prince harry and his American wife Meghan would sever all official royal ties.
Harry, 36, and Meghan, 39, stepped down in March of last year, and the split was made official on Friday as the couple lost their precious royal patronages.
They moved with their son Archie in Southern California to live a more independent life and escape the British media, and next month will give a “high-profile” interview to the American host Oprah winfrey.
The hospitalization of Philippe, who has been the Queen’s confidant throughout her 69-year reign and the patriarch of the family, deprives the monarch of his advice.
However, the prince has taken a further step back since retiring from public life in 2017, with many of his official roles being taken on by other family members.
