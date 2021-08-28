UK’s last civilian flight leaves as Kabul airlift ends

The last British flight to evacuate civilians from Afghanistan left Kabul, ending an operation that airlifted nearly 15,000 Afghan and British citizens in the two weeks following the Taliban takeover.

The British armed forces are now preparing to leave and will take a small number of Afghan citizens with them on the remaining flights this weekend, a Defense Ministry spokesperson said on Saturday.

“It is time to close this phase of the operation. But we have not forgotten the people who still have to leave and we will do our best to help them, ”British Ambassador to Afghanistan Laurie Bristow said in a statement filmed on the tarmac at Kabul’s main airport.

Some British troops have already left and a British military transport plane carrying others landed on an air base in southern England on Saturday.

British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said on Friday that Britain was entering the final hours of its evacuation and would only treat people who were already at Kabul airport.

Britain was on Washington’s side from the start of a US-led invasion of Afghanistan that overthrew the then-ruling Taliban as punishment for harboring al-Qaeda fighters behind them. attacks of September 11, 2001. More than 450 members of the British armed forces died during the 20 years of deployment in the country.

Wallace said on Friday he estimated that between 800 and 1,100 Afghans who had worked with Britain and were eligible to leave the country would not be successful.

General Nick Carter, chief of the British armed forces, told Al Jazeera that hundreds of people allowed to resettle in the UK would be left behind.

“It’s absolutely heartbreaking that we can’t get everyone out,” he said.

“Personally, I have probably received over 100 messages from different Afghans that I know… many of them, my friends, will not make it. “

Foreign nationals from around the world and Afghan citizens who have worked with them have sought to leave the country since the Taliban took power quickly this month following the departure of most US forces. More than 100,000 people have been evacuated from Kabul airport, according to US officials.

The desperate and chaotic exodus turned deadly on Thursday, when a suicide bomber struck crowds gathered near the airport. The attack left at least 175 people dead, Taliban sources told Al Jazeera. Thirteen American servicemen were among the dead.

At least two British citizens and the child of another Briton were also among those killed.

Members of the British Armed Forces’ 16th Air Assault Brigade disembark from an RAF Voyager aircraft after landing in Brize Norton, UK on August 28, 2021 [Alastair Grant/ Pool via Reuters]

In London, Afghans reached the Afghanistan and Central Asian Association counseling center, desperate to find news of friends and relatives.

Saraj Deen Safi said he had not been able to make contact with relatives, who were near Kabul airport, since the bombing on Thursday. He said he hoped they could reach a safe European country, but he felt “desperate” at the lack of news.

As the UK evacuated thousands of former performers and others who worked with British forces, the London association’s counseling program coordinator Shabnam Nasimi said she was “devastated “for many others.

“There are many others who have indirectly supported our work there to bring democracy and freedom of expression and a much better society for Afghanistan,” Nasimi said.

“And the fact that we didn’t recognize that and have now abandoned these people.” And these include journalists and judges, for example, who are going to be directly targeted by the Taliban. “

“The future of these people is very bleak,” she said.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday vowed to “move heaven and earth” to bring more people from Afghanistan to Britain by other means, although no concrete details were provided.

British officials are hopeful that some people will be able to leave Afghanistan by land for neighboring countries, where their requests to come to the UK could be processed. It will depend on diplomatic coordination and cooperation, especially on the part of the Taliban.

Prime Minister Johnson on Saturday discussed the situation in Afghanistan with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, when the two leaders agreed that the Group of Seven (G7) countries should take a common approach to dealing with any future Taliban government.

“The prime minister stressed that any recognition and engagement with the Taliban must be conditioned on allowing safe passage for those who want to leave the country and respect human rights,” Johnson’s office said. .