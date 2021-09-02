World
Ukrainian Zelensky asks Biden for NATO support – Times of India
WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden assured Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky Wednesday that the United States opposes “Russian aggression”, but it showed no sign of movement on the demands of opening NATO to the country of Eastern Europe.
“The United States remains firmly committed to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression and our support for Ukraine’s Euro-Atlantic aspirations,” Biden told the Ukrainian president in the oval office.
Zelensky, who spent Tuesday at Pentagon asking for military aid to fight Russia and the Russian-backed separatists, is only the second European leader to secure a White House meeting so far under Biden.
The coronavirus pandemic and the administration’s turbulent first seven months mean Biden has had few foreign visitors. Even Zelensky’s meeting was delayed by two days due to the tense United States withdrawal from Afghanistan, completed on Monday.
“President Zelensky and Ukraine have attracted as much, if not more, attention from this administration than any other European country,” a senior Biden administration official told reporters, asking not to be identified.
The visit to the White House was undoubtedly a triumph for Zelensky, who has been trying to field one since taking office in 2019.
A former comedian virtually unknown in the West, he found himself caught in a domestic American political storm when then-President Donald Asset asked him to launch a bogus corruption investigation into Biden’s family ahead of the 2020 US presidential election.
Accusations that Trump tried to block military aid to Ukraine to pressure Zelensky sparked an impeachment of the Republican.
The harsh reality that Zelensky faces, however, is that his most ambitious goals for the US-Ukraine relationship are in slow motion.
In the Oval Office, he spoke of his government’s biggest strategic dream: joining the NATO military alliance.
“I would like to discuss with President Biden his vision, his government’s vision on Ukraine’s chances of joining NATO and the timetable,” he said.
But Biden has made it clear that he considers Ukraine far from ready to join – and the United States far from ready to cross what Russia sees as a bright red line.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki insisted that the White House continues “to support and we continue to call to ensure that NATO’s door remains open for aspirants.”
However, she went on to list the intimidating conditions for membership: rule of law reforms, modernization of the defense sector and a vibrant economy.
“There are steps Ukraine needs to take. They know them very well,” she said.
Zelensky was also extremely disappointed with Biden’s decision to lift US sanctions aimed at blocking the completion of Russian energy giant Gazprom’s Nord Stream 2 pipeline.
But Zelensky later told reporters that Biden assured him that the United States would impose sanctions on the pipeline if there were “violations” from Russia after Nord Stream 2 began operations that would create problems for it. Ukraine’s energy security.
The White House remains concerned about the geostrategic implications of the pipeline, which will bring energy directly from Russia to Germany, bypassing the previous route via Ukraine.
However, Biden argued that the project was already nearing completion by the time he took office and could not be stopped.
The limits of the relationship were made clear in June, when Zelensky’s offer to meet with Biden before the US leader held a June summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva was rejected.
Focusing on more concrete, near-term deliverables, Zelensky met with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Tuesday to ask for help in Ukraine’s unequal struggle with Russia.
Their talks took place the day after the last U.S. troops left Afghanistan, ending the longest U.S.-ever war after the nearly 20-year-old U.S.-backed Afghan government years, collapsed in the face of the Taliban.
Austin told Zelensky that the United States was determined to demand that Russia “stop perpetuating the conflict” in eastern Ukraine and leave Crimea, the peninsula Russia seized from Ukraine in 2014.
He pointed to a new $ 60 million package for Ukraine that includes Javelin anti-armor systems.
He said the United States had committed $ 2.5 billion to Ukraine’s defense since 2014, when Russia stepped in as Ukraine increasingly turned to the West.
