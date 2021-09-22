Ukrainian President’s adviser fired in assassination attempt

A senior aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was gunned down on Tuesday while in a vehicle outside of Kiev in what authorities described as an assassination attempt, according to the report. New York Times.

Why is this important: The adviser, Serhiy Shefir, survived the attack but his driver was injured and hospitalized. It happened while Zelenskyy was out of the country in New York for the United Nations General Assembly meeting.

What they say : Mykhailo Podolyak, another Zelenskyy collaborator, told Reuters that the attack may have been motivated by Zelenskyy’s promise to crack down on the Ukrainian oligarchs.

“This open, deliberate and extremely violent assault with automatic weapons cannot be characterized as anything other than the attempted murder of a key member of the team,” Podolyak said.

The big picture: Ukrainian parliament will debate a presidential law this would define who is an oligarch and reduce their influence over politics and certain economic policies, such as privatizations.

