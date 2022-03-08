World

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy given standing ovation from British parliament – Times of India

LONDON: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was given a standing ovation from lawmakers in the British House of Commons at the beginning and end of a speech delivered by video link.
Zelenskyy told British lawmakers that the question facing his country was “to be, or not to be” after Russia‘s invasion and he repeated his calls for more help including tougher sanctions against Moscow.
“The question for us now is to be or not to be,” Zelenskyy told the House of Commons via videolink on Tuesday, the first time a president of another country has addressed the main Westminster chamber.
“I can give you a definitive answer: it’s definitely to be.”




