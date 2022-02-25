Ukraine’s Capital Is Enduring Another Day Of Explosions As Russia Presses Ahead With Its Invasion

Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba decried the attack on the country’s capital, which he said had not seen anything like it since Nazi Germany attacked in 1941 during World War II.

“Ukraine defeated that evil and will defeat this one,” Kuleba tweeted.

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the strike despite tougher sanctions imposed by the international community and widespread condemnation, including from the NATO North Atlantic Council, United Nations, and G7 leaders.

Zelensky on Thursday compared Russia’s actions to that of the Soviet Union, describing the invasion as the “sound of the new Iron Curtain that’s falling and closing Russia from the civilized world.”

He also asked world leaders for “powerful assistance” in fighting Russia on multiple fronts, saying that if they don’t, “tomorrow the war will knock on your door.”

To that end, President Joe Biden said he was sending additional troops to Germany to strengthen NATO members against Russian aggression, although he made it clear that US forces would not be on the front lines of the conflict. Instead, he announced new sanctions that included blocking the assets of four large Russian banks, export controls, and sanctioning more oligarchs and their families.

“This is a dangerous moment for all of Europe and freedom around the world,” he said.

In a six-minute video message Posted just after midnight Friday, Zelensky thanked foreign leaders who have offered their support, but said Ukraine had been left alone to defend itself.

“Who is ready to fight with us? Honestly — I do not see such,” he said, speaking from Kyiv.