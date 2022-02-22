World

Ukraine: Whats Really Behind Putins Deployment of Peacekeeping Troops? Experts Explain

BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom, Feb 22 (IPS) – Vladimir Putin’s recognition of the independence of the two breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk followed a surreal live-broadcast of a security council meeting in the Kremlin. Sitting facing the 13-member council, Putin cajoled and argued as, one by one, his most senior officials – including Dmitry Medvedev, a former president and prime minister, and the country’s foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov – took to the lectern to provide their boss with “reasons” for the formal recognition of the two republics in the country’s east as independent states.

Read the full story, “Ukraine: Whats Really Behind Putins Deployment of Peacekeeping Troops? Experts Explain”, on globalissues.org


