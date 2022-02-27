World

Ukraine says Russian troops blow up gas pipeline in Kharkiv – Times of India

Photo of usama usama Send an email 2 hours ago
0 3 Less than a minute

MOSCOW: Russian troops have blown up a natural gas pipeline in the Ukrainian city of Kharkov, Ukraine‘s state service of special communications and information protection said on Sunday.
A mushroom-shaped explosion was shown in a video it posted on the Telegram messaging app.
It was not immediately clear how important the pipeline was and whether the blast could disrupt gas shipments outside the city or the country. Despite the war, Ukraine continues to ship Russian natural gas to Europe.




Source link

Photo of usama usama Send an email 2 hours ago
0 3 Less than a minute
Show More
Photo of usama

usama

Related Articles

Sanctioned Russian TV Host Cries About Losing His Italian Villa

2 hours ago

‘It was hell’: Long lines of Ukrainian refugees at Poland border

3 hours ago

Russia Advances on 3 Ukrainian Cities, but Meets Fierce Resistance

6 hours ago

Aid Groups, Friendly Countries Scramble To Help Ukrainians Under Assault By Russia

8 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button