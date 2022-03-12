World
ukraine: Indian businessman flees Kyiv, lives off long-life food his factory makes in Ukraine | India News – Times of India
LONDON: An Indian businessman who has been living in Ukraine for 30 years has revealed how his business of making packaged food that he says can survive radioactivity from an atomic attack helped him out when he fled Kyiv with his Ukrainian wife.
Heman Pathak (59), an Indian citizen with permanent residency in Ukraine, left the capital a week ago with his wife, Svitlana, a Ukrainian and Indian member of staff and two other Indian friends who run a café in Kyiv. His factory remains under guard and he has left all his belongings in his home, even as the capital braces for war.
They drove in two cars through the night to the Polish border at Ustilug, stopping to sleep for three hours at a petrol station. The journey, which should take eight hours, took 30 hours. “There was over a 100-km line of cars moving in one line towards the border. We didn’t face any missiles or bombs, just lots of traffic and panic. The petrol stations had empty shelves,” Pathak said. But they were able to live off the long-life jarred food produced in his factory, which he claims stays fresh for years and can even survive an atomic attack owing to a technology he has developed.
His daughter (22) and her Ukrainian boyfriend got out at Lviv as the boyfriend would have not been allowed to leave Ukraine. “They are being forced to fight,” Pathak said. Even Lviv is now preparing for an attack.
The rest headed to Warsaw where they are staying at the Hindu Bhavan Temple, though Pathak and his wife are in a hotel. Pathak is fatalistic about what happens now. “I am not interested in sitting and crying for my past in Ukraine. I cannot sit idle, so I may start a factory in Poland or Slovakia,” he said.
When Pathak first arrived in Ukraine in 1991, there were few Indians settled there, just a few students. Now there are a few thousand.
Since 1956 his uncle had had a big business going with Russia but, after the collapse of the Soviet Union, he told Pathak, then in New Delhi, to go and again establish businesses in former Soviet republics. “I liked the energy of Ukraine. The people inside are much like Indians. So I decided to stay,” he said.
Pathak does not blame Russia for the invasion. “The dispute has been going on for eight years. I live near the airport and for the past five months, a lot of Western ammunition, tanks and other machinery has been coming in. Russian troops came to the border much later. This is not a war of Ukraine. It is a war of other countries.”
As for India abstaining at the UNSChe said: “Maybe India knows more truth and doesn’t want to get involved.”
Heman Pathak (59), an Indian citizen with permanent residency in Ukraine, left the capital a week ago with his wife, Svitlana, a Ukrainian and Indian member of staff and two other Indian friends who run a café in Kyiv. His factory remains under guard and he has left all his belongings in his home, even as the capital braces for war.
They drove in two cars through the night to the Polish border at Ustilug, stopping to sleep for three hours at a petrol station. The journey, which should take eight hours, took 30 hours. “There was over a 100-km line of cars moving in one line towards the border. We didn’t face any missiles or bombs, just lots of traffic and panic. The petrol stations had empty shelves,” Pathak said. But they were able to live off the long-life jarred food produced in his factory, which he claims stays fresh for years and can even survive an atomic attack owing to a technology he has developed.
His daughter (22) and her Ukrainian boyfriend got out at Lviv as the boyfriend would have not been allowed to leave Ukraine. “They are being forced to fight,” Pathak said. Even Lviv is now preparing for an attack.
The rest headed to Warsaw where they are staying at the Hindu Bhavan Temple, though Pathak and his wife are in a hotel. Pathak is fatalistic about what happens now. “I am not interested in sitting and crying for my past in Ukraine. I cannot sit idle, so I may start a factory in Poland or Slovakia,” he said.
When Pathak first arrived in Ukraine in 1991, there were few Indians settled there, just a few students. Now there are a few thousand.
Since 1956 his uncle had had a big business going with Russia but, after the collapse of the Soviet Union, he told Pathak, then in New Delhi, to go and again establish businesses in former Soviet republics. “I liked the energy of Ukraine. The people inside are much like Indians. So I decided to stay,” he said.
Pathak does not blame Russia for the invasion. “The dispute has been going on for eight years. I live near the airport and for the past five months, a lot of Western ammunition, tanks and other machinery has been coming in. Russian troops came to the border much later. This is not a war of Ukraine. It is a war of other countries.”
As for India abstaining at the UNSChe said: “Maybe India knows more truth and doesn’t want to get involved.”