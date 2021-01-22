Ukraine has put an end to secret government spending. Vaccine makers are now demanding it.

KYIV, Ukraine – After A revolution Seven years ago, the Ukrainians found out that their ousted president had used public money to build himself a gigantic palace with a private zoo, a golf course and a garage full of vintage cars.

To avoid such corruption in the future, a series of reforms have been put in place, including a requirement that almost all government contracts be made public, lest secret bribes slip into the pockets of senior officials.

The overhaul, widely regarded as a rare success in the country’s anti-corruption campaign, by the way, has covered tens of millions of dollars in annual medical purchases.

But in order to secure the vaccine supply, Ukraine has been forced to largely abandon the rule – a move the government says is not so much its choice as demand from the pharmaceutical giants that control supply.