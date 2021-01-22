Ukraine has put an end to secret government spending. Vaccine makers are now demanding it.
KYIV, Ukraine – After A revolution Seven years ago, the Ukrainians found out that their ousted president had used public money to build himself a gigantic palace with a private zoo, a golf course and a garage full of vintage cars.
To avoid such corruption in the future, a series of reforms have been put in place, including a requirement that almost all government contracts be made public, lest secret bribes slip into the pockets of senior officials.
The overhaul, widely regarded as a rare success in the country’s anti-corruption campaign, by the way, has covered tens of millions of dollars in annual medical purchases.
But in order to secure the vaccine supply, Ukraine has been forced to largely abandon the rule – a move the government says is not so much its choice as demand from the pharmaceutical giants that control supply.
In negotiations with national governments, pharmaceutical companies such as Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson insisted that many terms in the agreements amounted to trade secrets and must be kept confidential.
Health groups have sharply criticized the arrangements and said governments much better placed than Ukraine to spend huge sums on doses are too willing to accept such secrecy.
This demand crippled the Ukrainian government and forced a state-owned purchasing company set up to prevent the medical system transplant from being sidelined because it was legally required to disclose the terms of all contracts.
“This is due to extremely strict confidentiality rules and non-disclosure policies, which the procurement company will not be able to comply with under Ukrainian law”, Svitlana Shatalova, Deputy Minister of Health of Ukraine , said at a press conference Thursday.
Non-disclosure agreements allow drug companies to negotiate prices, delivery times, and other terms for vaccine deals without governments or their citizens comparing the deals to those with other countries.
According to a document A European official mistakenly posted to social media in December and quickly removed, the European Union negotiated a cheaper price for Pfizer’s vaccine – 12 euros, or about $ 14.60, per dose – than the US government, who agreed to pay $ 19.50 per dose. European countries tend to pay significantly lower prices for drugs than the United States.
In Ukraine, so far, there has been no indication of corruption in the one vaccine deal it has already entered into and no indication that money has been stolen in the purchasing process.
But to meet vaccine makers’ demands for secrecy, the government has been forced to act in a way that goes against clean government policies that the United States and other Western countries have urged on Ukraine. to adopt, according to Ms Shatalova, the deputy. health Minister.
AT a Ukrainian cabinet meeting This month, the government excluded the public buying company, the Medical Procurement Company, from vaccine negotiations without providing a full explanation.
The health ministry said at the time that it would instead negotiate through an international non-profit group, Crown Agents, which helps developing countries obtain medical supplies. Ms Shatalova’s statement on Thursday was the first to link the change to the privacy policies of vaccine manufacturers.
The director of the medical supply company, Arsen Zhumadilov, opposed the change. In an interview, he said his organization was created “as a guarantee” against the concentration in a government office of millions of dollars of purchasing power for the country’s most socialized medical system – which for years before the revolution was a cesspool of corruption.
The Ukrainian government has already bought a coronavirus vaccine from Chinese company Sinovac without using the sourcing company as a middleman or publishing the terms of the contract.
Since late last year, the health ministry has come under attack in Ukraine for failing to secure a vaccine deal with a Western supplier. Russia has been promoting its vaccine, Sputnik V, as an alternative, but many Ukrainians are reluctant to trust a country they are at war with for life-saving doses.
Either way, shipments of U.S.-made vaccines will be delayed until later this year under a ban from the Trump administration for export until demand is met in the United States. Ukraine has sought vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna, as well as Johnson & Johnson, which experts say are expected to gain approval for its product from safety regulators in Europe in the coming weeks.
Ukraine, which has recorded around 1.2 million coronavirus cases and around 22,000 deaths, is expected to receive enough vaccines for around 10% of its population from February or March the Covax program, a global initiative to work with manufacturers to provide equitable access to vaccines.
Source link