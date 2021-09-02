UK won’t recognize Taliban but sees possibility for dialogue: Raab

The foreign minister’s comments in Doha come as he remains under fire over his handling of the crisis.

The UK will not recognize the Taliban but sees an opportunity for dialogue, the British Foreign Secretary said, adding that he is closely monitoring whether the hard-line group keeps its promises to keep the peace.

While on a diplomatic mission to Qatar to ensure the safe passage of the British and Afghans left behind, Dominic Raab said on Thursday he was trying to build a regional coalition to “exert the maximum moderating influence” over them. Taliban as they “adapt to the new reality” of the group in power.

The Taliban shocked Western leaders and observers with their rapid advance before the US withdrawal on August 31.

Hours after taking control of Afghanistan on August 15, a chaotic race began between world powers to evacuate foreigners and Afghan collaborators, as many feared the Taliban would fail to honor their promises not to seek to get revenge.

At a press conference in the Qatari capital, Doha, after meeting with the Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Raab said “direct engagement” was needed with the Taliban.

“The reality is that we won’t recognize the Taliban for the foreseeable future, but I think there is a lot of room for engagement and dialogue,” he said.

There are fears that thousands of Afghans who aided British efforts in the country and their loved ones were left behind when the RAF left Kabul before the US withdrawal deadline in late August.

Alongside Raab, Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said he “hoped” that Kabul airport would reopen soon, with the Gulf state seen as key to progress as it maintained close relations with the Taliban.

The reopening of Hamid Karzai International Airport would allow for a larger scale of evacuations from Afghanistan, with those trying to flee the Taliban currently being asked to cross to neighboring countries.

“There is no clear indication when it will be fully operational, but we are working very hard and we are also engaging with the Taliban to identify the gaps and risks associated with getting the airport back on line,” the minister said.

“We will continue to hope to be able to exploit it as soon as possible. “

During the trip, Raab is also expected to visit Pakistan, which shares a land border with Afghanistan and is home to more than one million Afghan refugees. Thousands of people enter Pakistan every day after the Taliban seize power.

Raab said Qatar was a “fulcrum” in handling the crisis going forward as it sought “wider buy-in” to diplomatic efforts.

“I think above all that we must form a group that can exercise the maximum moderating influence on what the Taliban will do next and we will certainly judge them, yes on their words, but above all on what they do to be up to the task. assurances. they did, ”he added.

But Raab remains under fire for his handling of the crisis, after telling MPs intelligence was to blame for the UK being taken by the speed of the Taliban takeover last month.

Defense Secretary Ben Wallace hit back at Raab’s assertion, telling Spectator magazine “it’s not about the failure of intelligence, it’s about the limits of intelligence.”

Wallace also said he argued in July that “the game is over” and that Britain should step up its efforts in Afghanistan.

“It was a bit of a shock when Herat fell. Some of these great places had historically resisted the Taliban. When they fell, literally without a fight, I think the game was over, ”he said in the interview.

“I remember in July arguing that whatever we think the game is over and we have to do what we can to speed up whatever we do.”

Despite these apparent warnings, Raab vacationed in Crete as Afghanistan was taken over by the Taliban last month.