UK will do nothing to drive EU ‘mad’

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng insisted he would protect and strengthen workers’ rights in the future

The UK has the option of reforming regulations that emerge from EU law, but will not deliberately oppose its largest trading partner immediately after the Brexit deal.

It was one of the key messages sent to around 30 business leaders at a meeting chaired by the Prime Minister, Chancellor and Secretaries of State for International Business and Trade.

A business leader told the BBC that the government, “in the absence of enormous government spending power, given the state of public finances, should consider whether deregulation could do the heavy lifting. post-Brexit, post-Covid work to boost business. “.

Another said that there was an ideological divide within the Conservative Party over the possibility of “tearing up the rules” on regulation.

However, the government has insisted that although all regulations that entered UK law through EU membership are subject to review, there are no plans to lower or relax standards. on the environment and workers’ rights.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng previously denied newspaper reports that the government intends to take this opportunity to review the derived EU rules on maximum working hours, scheduled breaks and the right to vacation.

It comes after the Financial Times said some protections introduced under EU law – such as the 48-hour limit on the workweek – could be removed.

New rules on breaks and changes to the method of calculating paid leave from overtime could be proposed, he added.

Mr. Kwarteng insisted that he wanted to “protect and strengthen workers’ rights in the future, not return to them”.

Participants from some of the UK’s largest companies called the meeting “positive” and “useful discussion”, but “light on the details”.

Stores are currently closed in London due to the third coronavirus lockdown

The BBC understands that the meeting opened with an optimistic message about the rollout of the coronavirus vaccination and how that would restore the economy to normal functioning, but no specific date has been given on what could reopen and when.

The prevailing sentiment among participants who spoke to the BBC was that the government was keenly aware of the role businesses can and should play in their attempt to ‘build back better’.

The infrastructure connecting business and government has been damaged over the past four years.

However, most of those interviewed by the BBC said they detected a new and real ambition to repair these bridges.

We have been here before. Many new sheets have been transferred in the area of ​​commercial and government relations.

Acid testing could come first with the government’s response to lingering problems in EU connected supply chains, which severely affect businesses and carriers, and second with the budget slated for March 3. , on which many questions will arise.