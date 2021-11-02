World

UK wants consensual solution to French conflict, PM spokesman said

Photo of usama usama Send an email 3 hours ago
0 12 Less than a minute

LONDON, Nov. 2 (Reuters) – The UK is keen to find a consensual solution with France to resolve a fisheries dispute that threatens wider trade relations between the two neighbors, a spokesperson for Prime Minister Boris said on Tuesday. Johnson.

He added that the government supports Jersey’s approach to granting fishing licenses, which he said was fully in line with the Brexit trade deal between Britain and the European Union.

“We want to find consensual solutions together if we can,” said the spokesperson. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; writing by Kate Holton; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)


Source link

Photo of usama usama Send an email 3 hours ago
0 12 Less than a minute
Show More
Photo of usama

usama

Related Articles

Dozens dead in attack on military hospital in Afghan capital

34 mins ago

Pakistan reopens Shaman border crossing to Afghanistan – Times of India

2 hours ago

Iranian FM tests positive for COVID ahead of nuclear talks

5 hours ago

State surrender: Pakistani opposition to Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan deal – Times of India

7 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button