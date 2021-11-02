UK wants consensual solution to French conflict, PM spokesman said

LONDON, Nov. 2 (Reuters) – The UK is keen to find a consensual solution with France to resolve a fisheries dispute that threatens wider trade relations between the two neighbors, a spokesperson for Prime Minister Boris said on Tuesday. Johnson.

He added that the government supports Jersey’s approach to granting fishing licenses, which he said was fully in line with the Brexit trade deal between Britain and the European Union.

“We want to find consensual solutions together if we can,” said the spokesperson. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; writing by Kate Holton; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)