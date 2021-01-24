UK virus variant alarm bolsters lockdown case
LONDON – Britain’s disclosure on Friday that a new variant of the virus could be deadlier than the original caused a stir as to why such alarming information was released when the evidence was so inconclusive. But there is little debate about its impact: it has silenced those who have called for a return to normalcy anytime soon.
The UK government is expected to announce in the coming days that it will extend and tighten the nationwide lockdown imposed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson this month. Schools may remain closed until Easter, while travelers from overseas could be required to quarantine in hotels for 10 days.
For Mr Johnson, who has faced relentless pressure from members of his own Tory party to start easing restrictions, the warning about the variant was a powerful argument that Britain could be in the middle of a new severe phase of the pandemic – and that relaxing the restrictions now could be calamitous.
While scientists agree that the evidence for the variant’s greater lethality is preliminary, inconclusive, and based on limited data, they said it nonetheless serves government purposes in the lockdown debate, in which Mr. Johnson, drawn between science and politics, has often shown an aversion to taking difficult action.
“It is strange to make such an announcement, which has serious implications and is clearly of concern to the general public, without having a full set of data and further analysis,” said Lawrence Young, virologist at Warwick Medical School. “I wonder if this was not to reinforce the difficult message about the need to stick to the lockdown and justify increased border controls.”
Devi Sridhar, head of the Global Public Health Program at the University of Edinburgh, said: “These preliminary data indicate why lifting the restrictions needs to be done in a prudent and measured manner.”
The interests of scientists and government officials have not always been aligned during Britain’s fight against the pandemic. Tensions erupted when Mr Johnson decided to reopen the economy as scientists warned of new infections.
At his Downing Street briefing on Friday, Mr Johnson, some noted, had little choice but to confirm concerns that the new variant hitting Britain was not only more contagious, but could also be more deadly. Hours earlier, a leading epidemiologist, Neil Ferguson of Imperial College London, told TV reporter Robert Peston that a government science committee had concluded it was “realistic” that the variant which is 30% more deadly than the original version of the coronavirus.
The Prime Minister’s initial announcement that the variant could be associated with higher death rates was lacking in detail, failing to clarify how uncertain many experts were about the data. And while government scientists later published a summary of studies describing the possible effects of the variant, the number of deaths they analyzed was small, and uncertainties in the data produced a wide range of estimates.
“We haven’t seen the evidence, which in itself is worrying,” said David King, a former chief government science adviser who criticized the way Mr Johnson has handled the pandemic. “I would just have welcomed the emergence of science with a debrief in pre-print form.”
Dr Ferguson himself has become something of a lightning rod during the pandemic. Last March, its models predicted that if the virus were allowed to spread uncontrollably, it could cause up to 510,000 deaths in Britain. The numbers stunned Mr Johnson and led him to impose the country’s first lockdown, although he waited a week to act.
At the time, some scientists criticized Dr Ferguson, saying he was too hungry for publicity and his projections were exaggerated. They accused him of releasing inflated death projections from previous outbreaks. After pushing for crackdowns, British tabloids called him “Professor Lockdown”.
Dr Ferguson later resigned from the Government’s Science Advisory Group for Emergencies, or SAGE, after admitting he broke lockdown rules by inviting a woman to his home.
But as a member of a key SAGE committee, the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group, which released a report on the lethality of the variant on Friday evening, Dr Ferguson played a leading role in the alarm on the new variant. And with Britain’s death toll approaching 100,000, even after multiple lockdowns, its projections don’t look so fantastic anymore.
Government scientists defended the decision to publish the results for the sake of transparency. The disclosure reflected the rapidly evolving thinking of infectious disease experts on the potential of mutations to alter the trajectory of the virus. Variants discovered earlier in the pandemic have received little public attention.
Still, virologists said they were troubled by the lack of a solid theory on how or why the variant first detected in Britain could lead to the deaths of more people. people. In addition to other concerns about the new data – the low number of deaths on which the results were based and how distressing conditions in hospitals might themselves explain the higher death rates – the uncertainty over the reason it could be more dangerous was a reason to wait for more data. , they said.
“You can see a mechanism by which the rate of transmission would be a bit higher,” said Ian Jones, professor of virology at the University of Reading. “But why this should lead to a higher death rate is not so easy to see.”
Mutations in the new variant make it easier to attach to human cells, making it even more contagious. Virologists said the same property could, in theory, allow it to infect more cells than older variants, creating a larger infection which in turn could elicit a more aggressive and potentially dangerous immune response.
But with no lab data to suggest this could be happening, scientists said it was far too early to understand patterns suggesting higher death rates.
Even the most reputable methods of studying the effects of the variant produced a wide range of estimates of additional risk, ranging from its virtually zero effect on death rates to an increased risk of death by 65%.
Yet the fact that so many models evaluated by government scientists suggest higher death rates has alarmed scientists.
“At the moment, overall, I would say it’s probably valid,” said Paul Hunter, professor of medicine at the University of East Anglia. “I can’t believe that all of these different groups would have come to the same conclusions and made the same mistakes on controlling for possible biases. But that’s not beyond the range of possibilities. “
Even so, scientists said beyond strengthening the government’s argument not to ease restrictions yet, the new variant would require the same range of policy responses as previous versions of the virus.
“What more can we do just because we know it’s deadlier?” Professor Hunter said. “The answer is probably nothing.”
