UK virus variant alarm bolsters lockdown case

LONDON – Britain’s disclosure on Friday that a new variant of the virus could be deadlier than the original caused a stir as to why such alarming information was released when the evidence was so inconclusive. But there is little debate about its impact: it has silenced those who have called for a return to normalcy anytime soon.

The UK government is expected to announce in the coming days that it will extend and tighten the nationwide lockdown imposed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson this month. Schools may remain closed until Easter, while travelers from overseas could be required to quarantine in hotels for 10 days.

For Mr Johnson, who has faced relentless pressure from members of his own Tory party to start easing restrictions, the warning about the variant was a powerful argument that Britain could be in the middle of a new severe phase of the pandemic – and that relaxing the restrictions now could be calamitous.

While scientists agree that the evidence for the variant’s greater lethality is preliminary, inconclusive, and based on limited data, they said it nonetheless serves government purposes in the lockdown debate, in which Mr. Johnson, drawn between science and politics, has often shown an aversion to taking difficult action.