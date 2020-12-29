UK virus outbreak passes spring peak as lockdown choices loom
LONDON – About half of England is under the country’s toughest lockdown measures, and people have been ordered to stay at home, but the coronavirus is still spreading at an alarming rate. Hospitals are treating more patients than at any time during the pandemic, the number of new infections has set a daily record, and there is growing debate over allowing tens of thousands of students to return to class after Hollidays.
Scientists in the country have said that apparently more contagious variant of the virus is behind the increase in cases and, with severe restrictions already imposed on more than 48 million people, it is still unclear what other tools the government has at its disposal to bring the outbreak under control.
There were 41,385 new laboratory confirmed cases reported on Monday, the highest figure ever achieved in a single day. The National Health Service said there were now more than 20,000 people in English hospitals, more than at the peak of the pandemic in April.
With the government set to meet to assess its restrictions on Wednesday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson is under pressure to impose another nationwide lockdown and displace students – especially older ones in colleges and high schools, who may be more easily infected with the new variant of the virus – distance learning.
Some hope to see the daily workload drop like the restrictions imposed on London and the south and east of England around Christmas begin to have an effect.
But a potent combination of a new strain of the virus, an imminent return to school, and a move to allow people living in low-risk areas to meet indoors on Christmas Day has raised concerns. may the worst happen in the new year.
“We are entering a very dangerous new phase of the pandemic, and we are going to need swift and decisive national action to avert a catastrophe in January and February,” said Andrew Hayward, professor of infectious disease epidemiology at the ‘University College London, at the BBC. .
A growing body of research confirms concern that the new variant of the virus may be more than 50% more contagious than those that are already spreading rapidly and widely.
And the variant has continued to appear in countries around the world despite bans imposed on British travelers by dozens of countries. Indian health officials reported on Tuesday that six people had tested positive for the variant. Those infected had all returned from Britain in recent weeks, health officials said, and were in isolation.
The UK government turned to a now-familiar arsenal of tools to keep the variant under control, increasing movement restrictions, shutting down businesses and limiting the number of people allowed to assemble.
While officials blame the variant for the increase in cases, many rules are difficult to enforce on a large scale and it is unclear what role individual behavior can play.
Mr Johnson’s handling of the pandemic has been marked by last-minute decisions and reversals, fueling public skepticism and anger.
One of the places the government has held the line is to keep schools open.
Since the summer, the government has prioritized keeping students in classrooms, even in areas that have experienced major epidemics and during the second national lockdown in the country in November. After students spent the first few months of the pandemic in online home classes, Mr Johnson in August called the reopening of schools a “moral duty” and promised that in the event of a resurgence of the virus, “the last thing we want to do is close schools”.
Britain’s approach was similar to that of many European countries where leaders feared that closing schools would again accentuate inequalities and lead to damaging academic children and emotional development.
But as the number of coronavirus cases skyrocketed, Germany and the Netherlands have returned to school closures and many British teachers are calling for the same.
The government had promised a phased return of schools in January and said it was counting on mass testing to prevent the virus from spreading to schools, using the military to help it.
Although some 1,500 soldiers were put on hold to provide schools with “the guidance, equipment and funding they need to offer rapid testing to their staff and students from the start of the term,” according to UK Education Secretary Gavin Williamson, most of the support will be provided remotely, via online sessions and over the phone.
Most schoolchildren will need to rub themselves, under the supervision of a school employee or volunteer.
“1,500 soldiers attending webinars is probably not the government response we were looking for,” Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, a union, told BBC.
The country’s two largest teachers’ unions – the National Education Union and NASUWT – also criticized the last-minute nature of the mass testing plan and wrote to Mr Johnson on Monday, calling for additional security measures and more time to put them in place. .
The country’s science advisory group, known as SAGE, has recommended not allowing classrooms to reopen, according to UK media reports.
Scientists have said coronavirus cases in Britain will spiral out of control if schools do not close in the New Year. The scientific advisory group believes that closing schools in January would reduce the number of infections.
Michael Gove, a cabinet minister helping to coordinate the UK response to the coronavirus, said on Monday that “we are still keeping things under review.”
Even as the country’s health workers come under increasing pressure to handle the influx of patients, they are also being asked to speed up the process. most ambitious mass immunization program in the history of the nation.
Around 200,000 people receive their first photo of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine every week. With the approval of a vaccine from AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford expected in the coming days, the number of available doses is likely to increase considerably. The AstraZeneca vaccine, which does not meet Pfizer’s stringent temperature requirements, is also expected to be easier to distribute.
There is no evidence that the vaccines are less effective against the variant of the virus that is spreading in Britain, and they remain the country’s best chance to break the back of the current wave of infection.
But to keep the government’s promise to immunize everyone over 50 in the spring, the delivery speed would need to be 10 times faster than today.
Nick Davies, assistant professor of mathematical modeling at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, said rapid vaccination should lessen the impact of the new variant.
“Carrying out 2 million vaccinations per week could considerably reduce the burden,” he said. written on twitter. The current 200,000 per week “doesn’t have much impact.”
This will require not only supplies, but also manpower to deliver the vaccines. And that means even more pressure on health workers.
Simon Stevens, the head of the NHS in England, delivered a message to health workers’ back in the eye of the storm ‘, praising their dedication and urging them to go through’ the most difficult year that most between us remember ”.
“A lot of us have lost family, friends, coworkers and – at a time of year when we would normally party – a lot of people naturally feel anxious, frustrated and tired,” he said. said, speaking from a vaccination center. Tuesday. “Therefore, the time has come, I believe, on behalf of the whole country to register our enormous debt of gratitude and our immense thanks.”
Marc Santora reported from London and Anna Schaverien from Brighton, England.