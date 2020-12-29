UK virus outbreak passes spring peak as lockdown choices loom

LONDON – About half of England is under the country’s toughest lockdown measures, and people have been ordered to stay at home, but the coronavirus is still spreading at an alarming rate. Hospitals are treating more patients than at any time during the pandemic, the number of new infections has set a daily record, and there is growing debate over allowing tens of thousands of students to return to class after Hollidays.

Scientists in the country have said that apparently more contagious variant of the virus is behind the increase in cases and, with severe restrictions already imposed on more than 48 million people, it is still unclear what other tools the government has at its disposal to bring the outbreak under control.

There were 41,385 new laboratory confirmed cases reported on Monday, the highest figure ever achieved in a single day. The National Health Service said there were now more than 20,000 people in English hospitals, more than at the peak of the pandemic in April.

With the government set to meet to assess its restrictions on Wednesday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson is under pressure to impose another nationwide lockdown and displace students – especially older ones in colleges and high schools, who may be more easily infected with the new variant of the virus – distance learning.