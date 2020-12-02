World

UK vaccine approval ‘historic moment’ in Covid-19 battle: Pfizer CEO – Times of India

BERLIN: Brittanyof approval by BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine against Covid-19 brands a “historic moment” in the battle against pandemic, said the CEO of the American pharmaceutical group on Wednesday, after his company obtained the first authorization of this type in the West.
“Today’s emergency use authorization in the UK marks a historic moment in the fight against Covid-19,” said Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla.
The American company and the German company BioNTech added that they expected new regulatory decisions from other countries “in the days and weeks to come”.

