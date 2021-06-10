World
UK, US back ‘timely and transparent’ study on origins of Covid-19 organized by WHO – Times of India
LONDON: The US and UK on Thursday on Thursday supported a ‘timely, transparent and evidence-based independent process’ for the next phase of the study on the origins of Covid-19 called by the WHO , including in China.
The american president Joe biden, who is in the UK for the Group of Seven summit, met with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Thursday.
It comes as calls to further investigate the origins of Covid-19 have intensified.
The origin of the coronavirus that causes Covid-19 has remained a mystery even after more than a year and a half, the first case of infection was reported in the city of Wuhan in China.
Now scientists and countries are calling for further investigation to determine if the virus is of natural origin or if it escaped from a Wuhan laboratory.
“We will also support a timely, transparent and evidence-based independent process for the next phase of the study on the origins of Covid-19 convened by the WHO, including in China, and to investigate the original outbreaks. unknown in future, “issued a joint statement. after two leaders have spoken, read on.
According to the joint statement, Biden and Johnson set out a comprehensive vision in a new Atlantic Charter to deepen cooperation in the areas of democracy and human rights, defense and security, science and innovation and economic prosperity, with renewed joint efforts to address the challenges posed by climate change, biodiversity loss and emerging threats to health.
In a joint statement, Boris Johnson and Biden said they were determined to work together to overcome the current pandemic, which has reversed progress in improving the human condition, and to be better prepared for the future.
Reflecting the joint strength of the United States and the United Kingdom in science and technology, the two leaders pledged to strengthen cooperation to address the worrying variants and threats of emerging infectious diseases with pandemic or epidemic potential.
“We will work together to help increase the global vaccine supply by investing in the manufacture of safe and effective vaccines and the materials needed for their production. We will promote the timely availability of vaccines, key components and equipment by encouraging bilateral trade and investment and avoiding export restrictions or other supply chain disruptions, ”the statement said.
The joint statement noted that the UK and US will work together and with like-minded member states to implement the WHO-strengthening resolution adopted at the World Health Assembly in May. 2021.
Besides health, the two leaders had a discussion on a range of issues, including trade, climate, science and defense.
On defense, Boris and Biden agreed to work together to further strengthen and modernize NATO, and increase its pooled funding.
“We will work together to further strengthen and modernize NATO, and increase its pooled funding, so that the Alliance can harness the full range of military and non-military capabilities to combat existing and new threats, including malicious cyber activities and attacks that test the resilience of our societies, ”the statement said.
On climate change, the two leaders said they were determined to achieve an ambitious outcome at COP26 and to meet the collective goal of developed countries of mobilizing USD 100 billion per year through 2025 from a wide variety of from public and private sources as part of significant mitigation actions. and transparency on implementation.
