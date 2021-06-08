UK urges EU to continue post-Brexit trade with Northern Ireland

LONDON, June 8 (Reuters) – The UK will inform the European Union on Wednesday that time is running out to find solutions to facilitate post-Brexit trade with Northern Ireland. people of the province.

Since its exit from the EU ended late last year, Britain’s relations with it have deteriorated, with both sides accusing each other of acting in bad faith on part of it. their trade agreement which covers the movement of goods to Northern Ireland.

UK Brexit Minister David Frost will meet with European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic in London to try to resolve disputes over the Northern Ireland Protocol, but so far months of talks have failed. not done much to break the deadlock.

Brussels accuses London of breaking the deal by failing to implement controls on certain goods coming from Britain to its province of Northern Ireland, and has taken legal action against the unilateral extension of a grace period by the UK government.

London says it has no choice as some of the controls hamper supply to supermarkets in Northern Ireland. He underlines the rise of tensions between pro-British trade unionists in the province.

“When I meet with Maros Sefcovic later today, my message will be clear: time is running out and practical solutions are now needed to make the protocol work,” Frost said in a statement, calling for flexibility in finding solutions. ” which enjoy the confidence of all communities. “.

“Further threats of legal action and trade retaliation from the EU will not make life easier for Strabane buyers who cannot purchase their favorite product. “

His remarks were in response to an article Sefcovic wrote in the Telegraph newspaper on Tuesday when he warned Britain that the EU “would not hesitate to react quickly, firmly and decisively” if it considered that Britain Bretagne was violating its legal obligations.

London and Brussels say they want to find solutions but accuse each other of not engaging in various competing proposals.

The grace period on some products expires on June 30, and a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday there was “no reason to prevent the sale of chilled meat in Northern Ireland”.

“What is needed is pragmatism and common sense solutions to solve the problems as they are before us,” said Frost. “This work is important. And it is more and more urgent.” (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Angus MacSwan)