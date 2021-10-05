UK urged to tackle ‘dirty money’ after Pandora documents leak

LONDON (AP) – Britain’s Conservative government faces calls to beef up the country’s defenses against ‘dirty money’ after a massive offshore data leak showed how London, in particular, is the destination of choice for some of the richest and most powerful people in the world to hide their money.

The cache of nearly 12 million files, which has been dubbed the “Pandora Papers”, was published on Sunday by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists and its media partners, including Britain’s Guardian newspaper and the BBC.

UK and London in particular are important in data dump, with documents showing how wealthy people around the world are said to have set up offshore companies to buy property and avoid taxes.

Foreign persons identified as beneficiaries of these types of offshore accounts in London include Jordanian King Abdullah II, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and associates of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. Abdullah denied any impropriety and Khan tweeted that his government would investigate anyone mentioned and take appropriate action if any wrongdoing was discovered. Aliyev did not comment.

Although the purchases are legal under UK law, the latest revelations highlight the complicated – and often anonymous – financial practices that high net worth individuals use to avoid tax, far from the day-to-day experience of most of the world. British population.

London in particular is a favorite haunt for the rich and powerful as it is home to a sophisticated ecosystem of businesses that can help them with the process, including creative wealth management firms, high-end lawyers and high-end accounting firms. long time.

The London property market has for years struggled to shake off the reputation of playing a central role in how the wealthy around the world seek to hide and accentuate their wealth, with many prime properties at the heart of the city ​​owned by non-citizens. Russian oligarchs have been prominent buyers of London property in recent years, for example.

London, one of the world’s largest financial centers, has also played a significant role in previous financial data leaks, including the 2016 Panama Papers and the Paradise Papers the following year.

For decades, the UK authorities have taken a light approach to regulation in order to attract foreign capital and talent. Critics say it has been a magnet for tax evasion, which can be legal, as well as more criminal activity, including money laundering.

Duncan Hames, policy director of the campaign group Transparency International UK, said the disclosures should serve as a “wake-up call” for the government to take long-awaited action to strengthen Britain’s defenses against tax evasion and money laundering.

“These leaks show that there is a system for corrupt elites who can buy access to first-rate home ownership and enjoy a luxurious lifestyle and another for honest workers,” he said. .

“Once again Britain’s role as a catalyst for global corruption and money laundering has been exposed with the same loopholes exploited to funnel questionable wealth into the country,” he said. added.

Transparency International UK is urging the government to close a loophole that allows companies in UK offshore financial centers, such as the British Virgin Islands and the Cayman Islands, to hold property in the country without requiring those companies to reveal the names of their real owners.

He also wants the government to crack down on professionals who help those with illicit wealth move around and hide their money in the UK and provide the necessary resources for the National Crime Agency to prosecute those suspected of having earned their money from crime and corruption.

Treasury Chief Rishi Sunak said UK tax authorities would inspect the Pandora Papers. He defended the country’s record in the fight against tax evasion.

“I don’t think it’s a source of shame because in fact our record on this issue is very strong,” Sunak told BBC radio.

He highlighted the steps taken over the past decade by the Conservative government to improve transparency – who owns what – and to exchange data between tax authorities.

“As you have seen in the newspapers, this is a global problem, there is a global dimension and we need other countries to cooperate with us to tackle it, but we are determined to do so,” he added.

Sunak also said there was “always more we can do” when asked about reports that half of all Russian money laundering takes place in the UK.

Opposition parties said the revelations, which also raised questions about donations to the Conservative Party, needed to be addressed urgently by the government.

“The black silver tentacles exposed by the #PandoraPapers reach the heart of Britain’s democracy,” Labor Foreign Spokeswoman Lisa Nandy said in a tweet.