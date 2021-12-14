World
UK to remove all countries from Covid travel red list from Wednesday – Times of India
LONDON: Britain will remove the 11 countries from its Covid-19 travel red list from Wednesday, Secretary of Health Sajid Javid said in parliament.
“Now that there is community transmission of Omicron in the UK and Omicron has spread so much around the world that the Travel Red List is now less effective in slowing Omicron’s foray from overseas, ”he said.
“While we will maintain our temporary testing measures for international travel, we will remove the 11 countries from the travel red list as of 4 a.m. tomorrow morning.”
