UK to hit Google and Facebook with tougher competition rules

Concentration of power in a small number of tech companies is holding back growth and reducing innovation, says Britain’s digital secretary.

The UK will impose a new competition regime next year to prevent Google and Facebook from using their dominance to drive out small businesses and put consumers at a disadvantage.

The code will be enforced by a dedicated unit within the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), which said this year it needed new laws to keep tech giants under control.

The CMA wants to crack down on internet giants that are gobbling up small businesses and is expected to release detailed plans in December.

Advertising revenues that generate profits for Google and Facebook are increasingly the subject of antitrust scrutiny, often motivated by complaints from media companies as ad spending moves to the web.

Google and Facebook dominate digital advertising, accounting for about 80% of the 14 billion pounds ($ 18.7 billion) spent in 2019, the CMA said.

‘Shameless pro-tech’

The two US companies have said they are determined to work with the UK government and the regulator on digital advertising, including giving users more control over their data and the ads served to them.

While being “shamelessly pro-tech,” UK digital secretary Oliver Dowden said there was a growing consensus that the concentration of power in a small number of companies reduced growth, reduced growth. innovation and had negative effects on the people and businesses that rely on them.

CMA wants to crack down on internet giants that gobble up small businesses [File: Reuters]

“It’s time to tackle this and usher in a new era of technological growth,” Dowden said Friday.

The growing power of big tech attracts intense antitrust scrutiny around the world, with the United States stepping up law enforcement and the European Union planning to give itself new powers to crack down on so-called “gatekeepers” who can control access to stores or online applications.

The CMA will emerge from the shadow of the European Commission, the region’s main antitrust watchdog, when the UK leaves the EU’s internal market at the end of the year.

“Only through a new pro-competitive regulatory regime will we be able to fight the market power of tech giants like Facebook and Google and ensure the protection of businesses and consumers,” said Andrea Coscelli, head of the CMA.

The newly formed Digital Markets Unit, which will begin its work in April, may be empowered to suspend, block and reverse decisions made by tech companies and impose financial penalties for non-compliance.

More transparency

Businesses will need to be more transparent about how they use consumer data and restrictions that make it difficult to use competing platforms will be banned, the government said, adding that the rules will also support the industry. information, rebalancing the relationship between publishers and platforms.

The CMA said Monday it is assessing whether a complaint about Google technology warrants a formal investigation.

Marketers for an Open Web (MOW), a coalition of tech and publishing companies, said Google was modifying its Chrome browser and Chromium developer tools to give it greater control over publishers and advertisers.

Google said advertising practices need to adapt to changing expectations about how data is collected and used.