World

UK to expect travel problems and delays, says Prime Minister Johnson – Times of India

Photo of usama usama Send an email 48 mins ago
0 4 1 minute read

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday that travelers would face problems and delays this year if they were looking to go abroad because the priority would be to protect the country from the coronavirus.
“I want to stress that this will be, whatever happens, a difficult year for travel: there will be hassles, there will be delays, I’m afraid, because the priority must be to keep the country safe and prevent the virus from coming back, ”Johnson said.
When asked if the government is considering relaxing the rules for those who have been doubly vaccinated, Johnson said: “We are looking at it, but I want to stress that the focus will be on ensuring that we can protect the country from the return of the virus. ”




Source link

Photo of usama usama Send an email 48 mins ago
0 4 1 minute read
Show More
Photo of usama

usama

Related Articles

Ethiopia elections 2021: Abiy Ahmed facing the first vote in the midst of the war

2 hours ago

In pictures: Ethiopians line up to vote in key elections

4 hours ago

The photo shows the Princess of Dubai, at the center of the concerns of the UN, in Spain

8 hours ago

France’s far right disappoints in regional polls – Times of India

8 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button