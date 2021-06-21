World
UK to expect travel problems and delays, says Prime Minister Johnson – Times of India
LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday that travelers would face problems and delays this year if they were looking to go abroad because the priority would be to protect the country from the coronavirus.
“I want to stress that this will be, whatever happens, a difficult year for travel: there will be hassles, there will be delays, I’m afraid, because the priority must be to keep the country safe and prevent the virus from coming back, ”Johnson said.
When asked if the government is considering relaxing the rules for those who have been doubly vaccinated, Johnson said: “We are looking at it, but I want to stress that the focus will be on ensuring that we can protect the country from the return of the virus. ”
