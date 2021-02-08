Joseph Flavill, 19, contracted COVID-19 twice in a coma after an accident before the lockdown.

A British teenager is slowly emerging from a coma after nearly a year and has no knowledge of the coronavirus pandemic, despite having contracted COVID-19 twice.

Joseph Flavill, 19, suffered a head injury when he was hit by a car in the town of Burton-on-Trent, central England, on March 1 last year, around three weeks before a first national lockout was imposed to curb the spread of the virus.

During this time, his family have been largely unable to visit him due to coronavirus restrictions, mainly trying to communicate with him via video link.

His mother has not been able to touch him since his accident.

“Recently Joseph has started showing little signs of recovery which we are delighted with … now we know he can hear us, he responds to small orders,” his aunt, Sally Flavill, told the Reuters news agency.

“When we say to him ‘Joseph, we cannot be with you, but you are safe, it will not be forever’, he understands, he hears you, he just cannot communicate,” she said, adding that it has now reported “yes” with one blink and “no” with two blinks.

Joseph, who was initially treated in hospital but has since been transferred to a care home, contracted COVID-19 twice during his recovery from the accident, but recovered on both occasions.

Since its crash, the UK has recorded nearly four million cases of COVID-19, including more than 110,000 deaths, in a pandemic that has changed lives around the world, shutting down schools, universities, shops and Moreover.

“I don’t know how Joseph will ever understand our stories of this lockdown,” his aunt said, adding that he was still very ill and faced a “very, very long journey” back to some sort of normal life.

She told The Guardian newspaper that she did not know “where to start” to explain the fallout from COVID-19.

“A year ago, if someone had told me what was going to happen last year, I don’t think I would have believed it,” she said. “I have no idea how Joseph is going to understand what we’ve all been through.

Joseph, who before the accident was an avid sportsman, is now receiving treatment at a nursing home in Stoke-on-Trent, central England, and his family have started a fundraising campaign to help his long-term recovery.

To date, they have raised nearly 29,000 pounds sterling ($ 40,000).