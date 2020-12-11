UK stops subsidies for overseas fossil fuel projects

LONDON – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday pledged to end direct taxpayer support for overseas fossil fuel projects as soon as possible, in a bid to help position his country as a world leader in the fight against climate change.

The announcement, which will be made officially on Saturday at a Climate ambition summit convened by the United Nations, Great Britain and France, follows other recent commitments aimed at improving Mr Johnson’s environmental credentials and lobbying other countries to reduce their emissions.

Next year Britain will host the United Nations climate negotiations in Glasgow, a meeting which is seen in Downing Street as an opportunity for the country to demonstrate that Brexit has not diminished its willingness to play a leading role on the world stage. Climate change is also a policy Mr Johnson expects to find common cause with President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr. who – unlike President Trump – opposed Brexit, which the Prime Minister championed.

In a statement, the prime minister’s office said Britain would end funding, aid and trade promotion for new projects abroad to extract or use crude oil, natural gas or oil. type of coal burned to generate electricity. There will be some limited exceptions for gas-fired power plants and other projects, under parameters aligned with the Paris Agreement on climate change, the government said.