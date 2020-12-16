World
UK still considering easing restrictions on holiday gatherings – Times of India
LONDON: relaxation of restrictions for family reunions Christmas Looks like this is continuing despite a surge in new coronavirus infections that has raised fears of a new wave of cases and deaths in the new year.
UK Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick said further talks would take place between the leaders of the UK’s four countries on Wednesday over the planned easing. However, he gave no indication that a change would be announced, beyond encouraging people to think more about their vacation plans.
“It might be counterproductive to produce rules that are too restrictive rather than providing very clear and sober advice and asking people to think carefully and make their informed judgment,” he told the BBC radio.
Criticism of the planned easing of five-day restrictions, which would allow three households to form a holiday bubble, have increased in recent days. With the increase in new infections in many places, there are growing fears that the easing will only worsen infections and deaths and put too much pressure on the already stressed National Health Service.
Michael gove, a leading member of the British Conservative government, which sets public health policy for England, met with leaders of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland on UK Christmas plans, and the group will meet again on Wednesday. They agreed last month to allow up to three households to mix between December 23 and December 27, regardless of local restrictions in place.
On Wednesday, London and neighboring areas entered the highest level of local restrictions in England – Level 3 – in which pubs and restaurants had to close again apart from take-out, and more borders were placed on different foci meeting. Other parts of England, including the towns of Manchester and Birmingham, find out later Wednesday whether they will be reduced to the Tier 2 restrictions.
Jenrick said the rollout of the coronavirus vaccine developed by U.S. Pfizer and German company BioNTech had changed the narrative since the Christmas bubble decision. On December 8, the UK became the first country in the world to use the vaccine, which has a high efficacy rate of around 95%.
“We hope that at the start of the new year, if not sooner, these people can be vaccinated. So why not wait a few weeks or months to reunite the family when you can do so safely in 2021?” he said.
The new British Minister for Vaccines, Nadhim zahawi, said Wednesday that 137,897 people had received a vaccine vaccine since the start of vaccinations. All of these people are due to come back in three weeks for follow-up.
“A very good start for the vaccination program,” he said in a tweet.
The government, which has been providing the vaccine for free mainly in hospitals so far, is primarily targeting nursing home workers and people over the age of 80. Residents of health facilities are now also vaccinated after problems with transporting the vaccine, which requires storing at extremely cold temperatures, were addressed.
Despite the update, questions remain about the number of people who can be vaccinated on any given day and the proportion of people offered the vaccine who agree to be vaccinated.
To date, 800,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine are known in the UK and 5 million more are expected to arrive this year, half of initial expectations.
Other vaccines from the US biotech company Moderna and one developed by the University of Oxford and the UK pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca are currently under review by UK regulators.
